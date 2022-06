A new recreational rental program is underway at the King's Pointe resort in Storm Lake. Ten adult bikes are available for rent. The bikes include features such as easy shifting, baskets, and water bottle holders. To rent a bike, users simply need to download an app, scan the code on the bike's rear plate with a cell phone, and the bike will automatically unlock. Users are only charged for the time they use bikes until they are returned to the rack in front of the resort. The app includes a map to help guests find their way around the trails system and locate attractions in the community.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO