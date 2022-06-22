2D interfaces in future transistors may not be as flat as previously thought

A new publication from Opto-Electronic Advances discusses high performance integrated photonic-circuit-based on inverse design method. With the explosive growth of information and data, photonic integrated circuits and chips have higher requirements for ultra-fast response time, ultra-small size, ultra-low energy threshold and high integration density. The photonic integrated circuit is composed of micro/nano structure and uses photon instead of electron as information carrier. Traditional photonic integrated circuits based on von Neumann like structures mainly use regular or periodic structures, such as micro-ring resonators, photonic crystals (PC), surface plasmon polaritons (SPPs) and metamaterials, etc. Such dielectric structures usually need a large size, causing the overall size of the circuit large, usually reaches hundreds of microns. Although the size of SPPs circuits is small, their huge transmission loss is still a tremendous difficulty to limit the realization of low energy consumption. To realize complex functions, traditional devices usually adopt nonlinear material. However, the contradiction between the ultrafast response and the large nonlinear coefficient of nonlinear materials leads to the contradiction between ultrafast response and ultra-low energy consumption. Until now, it is still a huge challenge to realize an integrated photonic circuit with high performance of ultrahigh density integration, ultrafast response and ultra-low energy consumption.

