Agriculture

Large-scale cultivation of microalgae can clean emissions from industry, can also be used in Nordic climate

By Swedish Research Council
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicroalgae can recover greenhouse gases and nutrients from industrial waste. This technology can be used to reduce climate footprint and eutrophication. Lina Mattsson's dissertation in ecology shows that microalgae can also be used in the Nordic climate,...

The Conversation U.S.

If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable?

Curious Kids is a series for children of all ages. If you have a question you’d like an expert to answer, send it to curiouskidsus@theconversation.com. If plastic comes from oil and gas, which come originally from plants, why isn’t it biodegradable? – Neerupama, age 11, Delhi, India To better understand why plastics don’t biodegrade, let’s start with how plastics are made and how biodegradation works. Oil, also known as petroleum, is a fossil fuel. That means it’s made from the remains of very old living organisms, such as algae, bacteria and plants. These organisms were buried deep underground for millions of years....
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

Offshore wind farms expected to reduce clam fishery revenue, study finds

An important East Coast shellfish industry is projected to suffer revenue losses as offshore wind energy develops along the U.S. Northeast and Mid-Atlantic coasts, according to two Rutgers studies. The studies, which appear in the ICES Journal of Marine Science, examined how offshore wind farms planned for the eastern United...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nordic#Algae#Microalgae#Climate#Cultivation#Linnaeus University#Microalgal
scitechdaily.com

Scientists Discover “Superworms” Capable of Munching Through Plastic Waste

According to the American Chemistry Council, in 2018 in the United States, 27.0 million tons of plastic ended up in landfills compared to just 3.1 million tons that were recycled. Worldwide the numbers are similarly bad, with just 9% of plastic being recycled according to a recent Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) report.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Bacteria living on ocean plastic pollution could produce ANTIBIOTICS capable of protecting humans against drug-resistant superbugs, scientists claim

Plastic waste is being discovered in increasingly remote locations across the world, from fresh Antarctic snow to the mountain air above the Pyrenees. As a result, scientists are working hard to find new ways to tackle the global problem of plastic pollution, like with plastic-eating worms or robots that turn it into designer objects.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Used Beer Yeast Could Be Simple Solution to Heavy Metal Contamination in Water

A new study shows that yeast, an abundant waste product from breweries, can filter out even trace amounts of lead. Inactive yeast could be effective as an inexpensive, abundant, and simple material for removing lead contamination from drinking water supplies, according to a new analysis by scientists at MIT’s Center for Bits and Atoms (CBA). The study shows that this approach can be efficient and economical, even down to part-per-billion levels of contamination. Serious damage to human health is known to occur even at these low levels.
BOSTON, MA
TIME

The Motion of the Ocean Could Be the Next Big Source of Green Energy

In 1851, Charles Babbage, the English mathematician and inventor, found himself preoccupied with what might happen should coal mines—then and now one of the primary sources of usable energy—become depleted. He concluded that “the sea itself offers a perennial source of power hitherto almost unapplied.” Babbage was talking about tides, those lunar-guided movements of the world’s oceans , and the very synonym of dependable constancy. But while his Difference Engine, a mechanical calculator seen as a seminal fore-runner to the computer, would essentially go on to remake our world, Babbage’s ideas about tidal power drifted in the undercurrent for the next century and a half, largely the province of dreamers.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Long-chain hydrocarbons by CO electroreduction using polarized nickel catalysts

The electroreduction of CO2, driven by renewable electricity, can be used to sustainably generate synthetic fuels. So far, only copper-based materials have been used to catalyse the formation of multicarbon products, albeit limited to C2 or C3 molecules. Herein, we disclose that inorganic nickel oxygenate-derived electrocatalysts can generate linear and branched C3 to C6 hydrocarbons with sustained Faradaic efficiencies of up to 6.5%, contrasting with metallic nickel, which is practically inactive. Operando X-ray absorption spectroscopy, electrochemical CO stripping and density functional theory pinpoint the presence of stable, polarized NiÎ´+ active sites associated with Ni"“O bonds, which bind CO moderately. The reduction of selected C1 molecules and density functional theory simulations suggest that the NiÎ´+ sites promote a mechanism reminiscent of the Fischer"“Tropsch synthesis: COOH"‰+"‰CHx coupling followed by successive CHx insertions. Our results disclose atom polarization to be the key that prevents the CO poisoning of nickel and enables CO2 reduction to a wider pool of valuable products.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

How is pharmaceutical pollution affecting the world's rivers?

During their production, use, and disposal, pharmaceutical ingredients in prescription and over-the-counter drugs are released into the environment, especially in surface waters. Results from a recent study published in Environmental Toxicology and Chemistry indicate that pharmaceutical pollution is a global problem that is likely negatively affecting the health of the world's rivers.
ENVIRONMENT
Autoblog

Island at end of the world pitches $6 billion hydrogen dream

An island region famed for its location at the very tip of South America wants to diversify its economy away from fossil fuels to tap the global clean-energy transition. Argentine province Tierra del Fuego — which translates to land of fire — is trying to lure investments in hydrogen and ammonium, with its base case targeting $6 billion of spending on wind farms and electrolyzers.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Climate change affects the likelihood of armed conflict

Climate change influences the likelihood and duration of armed conflicts in Africa. This is the finding of a study carried out by a team from the INGENIO Institute, a joint center of the Universitat Politècnica de València (UPV) and the Consejo Superior de Investigaciones Científicas (CSIC), together with the University of Rome III and the University of Urbino Carlo Bo, published in the latest issue of the journal Economía Política.
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Climate change could lead to a dramatic temperature-linked decrease in essential omega-3 fatty acids

The effects of global climate change already are resulting in the loss of sea ice, accelerated sea level rise, and longer and more intense heat waves, among other threats. Now, the first-ever survey of planktonic lipids in the global ocean predicts a temperature-linked decrease in the production of essential omega-3 fatty acids, an important subset of lipid molecules.
ENVIRONMENT
technologynetworks.com

Soil Can Play Its Part in Reducing Greenhouse Gases While improving Crops

Researchers from Cornell University, Ohio State University, Technical University of Munich, and the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station are using synchrotron light to investigate how moisture affects soil carbon — an important ingredient for healthy crops and fertile fields. “Due to climate change, Earth is going to get warmer and...
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Investigating microbial dynamics and potential advantages of anaerobic co-digestion of cheese whey and poultry slaughterhouse wastewaters

Resource recovery and prevention of environmental pollution are key goals for sustainable development. It is widely reported that agro-industrial activities are responsible for the discharge of billions of liters of wastewater to the environment. Anaerobic digestion of these energy rich agro-industrial wastewaters can simultaneously mitigate environmental pollution and recover embedded energy as methane gas. In this study, an assessment of mono- and co-digestion of cheese whey wastewater (CWW) and poultry slaughterhouse wastewater (PSW) was conducted in 2.25-L lab-scale anaerobic digesters. Treatment combinations evaluated included CWW (R1), PSW (R2), 75:25 CWW:PSW (R3), 25:75 CWW:PSW (R4), and 50:50 CWW:PSW (R5). The digestion efficiencies of the mixed wastewaters were compared to the weighted efficiencies of the corresponding combined mono-digested samples. R4, with a mixture of 25% CWW and 75% PSW, achieved the greatest treatment efficiency. This corresponded with an average biodegradability of 84%, which was greater than for R1 and R2 at 68.5 and 71.9%, respectively. Similarly, R4 produced the highest average cumulative methane value compared to R1 and R2 at 1.22Ã—"‰and 1.39Ã—"‰for similar COD loading, respectively. The modified Gompertz model provided the best fit for the obtained methane production data, with lag time decreasing over progressive treatment cycles. PCoA and heatmap analysis of relative microbial abundances indicated a divergence of microbial communities based on feed type over the treatment cycles. Microbial community analysis showed that genus Petrimonas attained the highest relative abundance (RA) at up to 38.9% in the first two cycles, then subsequently decreased to near 0% for all reactors. Syntrophomonas was highly abundant in PSW reactors, reaching up to 36% RA. Acinetobacter was present mostly in CWW reactors with a RA reaching 56.5%. The methanogenic community was dominated by Methanothrix (84.3"“99.9% of archaea). The presence of phosphate and Acinetobacter in CWW feed appeared to reduce the treatment efficiency of associated reactors. Despite Acinetobacter being strictly aerobic, previous and current results indicate its survival under anaerobic conditions, with the storage of phosphate likely playing a key role in its ability to scavenge acetate during the digestion process.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Soil microbes return after replanting local native plants

Robust long-term ecosystem restoration relies not just on replanting native vegetation but on the recovery of underlying soil biodiversity—yet this area has received little attention and is poorly understood, Flinders University researchers say. A new article in Biological Conversation calls for better insights and solutions to fill this gap...
WILDLIFE

