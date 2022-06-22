ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calais, ME

Maine State Police log week of June 23

By Jennifer Osborn
Ellsworth American
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELLSWORTH — The Maine State Police arrested two men after a traffic stop in Calais June 10. Sgt. Jeff Ingemi charged James Knox, 56, of Calais with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. A passenger, James Knox, 24, of Machias, was arrested...

www.ellsworthamerican.com

