STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A portion of the Staten Island Railway (SIR) track will be closed, eliminating service between some stations this weekend, the MTA has announced. The work will take place between the St. George and Eltingville stations and will be completed by Monday, June 27, at 4 a.m., the MTA said. The work will shut down service completely between those two stations, but SIR service between Eltingville and Tottenville stations will not be affected.

STATEN ISLAND, NY ・ 5 HOURS AGO