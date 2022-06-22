ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter from the Columbus Weddings Editor

Cover picture for the articleThey say the only constant in life is change, and in my experience, they’re right. In the last two and a half years, COVID-19 changed everything about the way we live our lives, do our jobs … and plan our weddings. But with caseloads and hospitalizations staying relatively low after the...

columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Kendall and Ashley Loyer

Neither distance nor postponements could keep this couple from celebrating their love. Dec. 12, 2021 | When Kendall Loyer and Ashley Dorner met in January 2017, neither of them could have imagined that a few years later they would be exchanging vows. “Kendall was a boxing instructor at the gym...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Anthony-Thomas Candy Company Celebrates 70 Years

Candy has a way of becoming a tradition. Nick Trifelos, national sales manager at Anthony-Thomas Candy Company, says they hear from customers that remember being young and receiving chocolate from their grandparents, and as the years have passed, they’ve become that grandparent, gifting chocolate to their grandkids. “We’ve been...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Buckeye Lady opens new location in Clintonville

The Buckeye Lady, known for turning a a state staple into a sweet treat, opened a new location in the Clintonville neighborhood. Alicia Hindman founded the business amid COVID-19 when she found a passion for bringing the peanut butter and chocolate confection to many around the world. Two years later, there are over 25 different varieties of stuffed buckeyes including red velvet, s'mores and vegan options. The Buckeye Lady is both human and dog friendly through a collaboration with Cake Hound, a bakery and boutique for pet, to serve buckeye dog treats. The new location is located at 4493 N High St in Clintonville.
COLUMBUS, OH
Columbus, OH
Columbus, OH
Society
columbusmonthly.com

Latest Central Ohio Wedding News

The Barn of Hidden Valley recently held its first wedding. Nestled between New Albany and Granville, this rustic venue offers hourly and full-day rentals with access to the barn, dressing rooms, a patio and outdoor spaces. Tables and chairs are provided; an event planner and coordinator can be added for an additional fee. 4212 Northridge Road, Alexandria; 614-896-4309; thebarnhv.com.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Restaurant Review: HouseTaco

The obvious attention-getting opener here is something on the lines of “Mexico has invaded the Ohio Statehouse.” That said, we live in strange times, and openers like that can take unexpected turns. So, instead, let’s start with a less interesting statement: A newish player has taken over the old Milo’s space inside the Ohio Statehouse, it’s called HouseTaco, and it serves tacos.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

ComFest returns to Goodale Park, celebrates 50th anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – ComFest, a volunteer-organized festival honoring community and activism, is returning to Goodale Park on Friday after virtual celebrations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Celebrating its 50th anniversary, ComFest began in 1972 with student activists and small business owners who wanted to celebrate community. Subsequently, antiwar protests had begun on college campuses […]
COLUMBUS, OH
#Wedding
NBC4 Columbus

Red, White & BOOM! 2022: What you need to know

Where to watch There are magnificent views of the Red, White, and BOOM! fireworks show starting at 10 p.m. July 1 throughout the city of Columbus including downtown, Franklinton, Short North, and more. But for those who don’t like crowds, NBC4’s on-air and online broadcast is a great option to watch 2022’s 40th anniversary show. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
travelawaits.com

11 Hocking Hills Cabin Rentals For The Perfect Outdoorsy Ohio Getaway

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. The Hocking Hills are a premier vacation destination for those looking to get in touch with the natural world. Whether you are a rugged outdoorsy type or simply looking to get out of town and stop to smell the flowers for a while, Logan, Ohio, and the surrounding Hocking Hills area are ideal for a getaway. From breathtaking waterfalls like Cedar Falls, which invariably instill a sense of wonder in all who behold them, to imposing geological features, the natural beauty here has no peer for hundreds of miles.
LOGAN, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Crafted Culture to Open Downtown Taproom; The Shrunken Head Closes

Crafted Culture Brewing Co., founded by Columbus Monthly Tastemaker Anthony “Sizzle” Perry, has landed a new home in Downtown Columbus. The city’s first Black-owned brewery is set to take over a street-level space at the Harlow on Main apartment building at 199 E. Main St. Crafted Culture first made its debut in early 2021 at 505 Morrison Road in Gahanna but left the space earlier this year. Not long after, Heart State Brewing took over the Gahanna taproom.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

Aficionadough: Iacono’s Ristorante – Run to the (Shawnee) Hills for the Best Pizza Buffet of Our Times

Some people love parades. I love a buffet. In 2016, I did an extensive survey of lunchtime pizza buffets in Columbus. In that era, I determined that the Iacono’s pizza buffet (at 4452 Kenny Rd.), while the most expensive pizza buffet offering, was definitely the best choice in town. Subsequently, I patronized the Kenny Road lunch buffet no fewer than 50 times through MLK Day 2020. It was the only buffet that ever mattered. Then a global pandemic blew up the restaurant business. Iacono’s never closed the Kenny Road location, but hours were reduced and the dumped dine-in service has not yet returned for any day of the week.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Community coming together for Colonial Village cleanup

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — It’s been an eyesore and crime-ridden place in the city for years. But now, help is on the way for the residents of Colonial Village.  This weekend, the east-side apartment complex is getting a bit of a facelift, thanks to a partnership between the city, police department, and neighborhood volunteers.  For […]
COLUMBUS, OH
visitdublinohio.com

5 Paths to Outdoor Bliss in Dublin

If you’re like us, you know that time with family and friends is precious. Sometimes, the best memories are made outdoors. That’s why, here in Dublin, our parks and open spaces percolate with warm community spirit. You’ll find us downright neighborly. Dublin welcomes you to enjoy a gentle getaway where you’ll have room to roam, creature comforts close by, and fresh air for miles. Curious?
DUBLIN, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Arts & Music | ComFest, Flower Power and Boogie Wonder Band

Evolution Theatre Company presents Birds of a Feather. This area premiere performance, presented by Evolution Theatre Company, recounts the tale of Roy and Silo, two male penguins at the Central Park Zoo. This heartwarming story highlights the importance of family and love, even when it’s between penguins. June 24-26.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Deadline approaching for Franklin County food assistance replacement benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you receive Food Assistance through SNAP and were impacted by recent AEP power outages of at least 4 hours that resulted in food loss or spoilage, you can be issued Replacement Benefits. Food Assistance Replacement Benefits are added directly to your Ohio Direction Card, similar to your normal allotment.
1808Delaware

Summer Road Trips: Tall Ships And A Giant Rubber Duck

This year we’re continuing our weekly look at unique events and attractions that are within an easy driving distance of Delaware County. For the first time in two years, we’re sharing events taking place in-person, although by all means please all ahead and verify what social distancing, masking, etc. We call these “Summer Road Trips.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

DECISION DAY ACTION IN COLUMBUS: WE WON’T GO BACK

The Ohio State House. 1 Capitol Square Columbus OH 43215. The choices we make in the next few hours will determine the fate of our democracy. Minutes ago the Supreme Court ruled, once again, that women are indeed second-class citizens — stripped of their rights to control their own bodies, and forced to give birth should they become pregnant.
COLUMBUS, OH
Axios Columbus

This $8 million mansion on the Scioto River is for sale

If you've got $8 million lying around and dream of living in a decadent European-style estate without leaving Ohio, here's your chance.Up for sale: A 32,675-square foot behemoth on the Scioto River.4500 Dublin Road is the second-largest private home in Franklin County, behind only Les Wexner's New Albany estate.Details: This Tuscan-themed home is adorned with hand-painted murals, pillars around every corner and copious balconies, including one overlooking the front entrance.Other features include — deep breath — a clay tennis court, sauna, hair salon, commercial kitchen, indoor waterfall, elevator, sledding hill, pool and river docks.All told, there are 16 bedrooms and 26 bathrooms, including the accompanying guest cottages and apartments. The intrigue: The home dates back to 1990, but original owner Don Ettore was inspired by his European travels and had it completely rebuilt. He died in 2001 before the renovations were complete and the house has changed hands several times since, at one point owned by Charley Shin of Charley's Philly Steaks. Listing agents: Stephanie Hyer and Scott E. Street of Sotheby's International Realty.See more photos
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH

