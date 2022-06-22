Radar Signs Installed

Brookings, S.D. – June 23, 2022 – New Beginnings Birth Center at Brookings Health System recently added nitrous oxide as a pain relieving option for laboring mothers. “Nitrous oxide is a pain management option for moms who want a more natural birth experience or a non-invasive pain reliever they can control,” said Obstetrics Director Michelle Sand, RN. “Evidence-based research shows using nitrous oxide for pain relief during labor is safe for both mothers and babies. It also allows mothers freedom of movement during labor. In addition, nitrous oxide does not disrupt the release of oxytocin, the hormone that promotes early mother-baby bonding and breast milk production.”

