Radar Signs Installed

Motion blur shot of a sports coupe driving fast in a curve. Brookings County has installed two new Radar Signs along South Lake Drive in Lake Poinsett, following a study that found a handful of motorists in the...
City crews are now done collecting tree debris from the Memorial Day storms that damaged much of Brookings. The final round of curbside debris clean-up began June 13th and is now complete with no further debris collection scheduled. Residents who still have remaining tree debris can haul it to the...
The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at a rural property. It was reported Tuesday morning and involved three outbuildings near the intersection of Hwy 324 and 477th Avenue. The Sheriff’s office says someone forced entry into the buildings by breaking locks. Several items were removed, including some antique bicycles and an antique cream can. Total value of the damage and theft is estimated at more than $500.
Cases of COVID-19 are climbing in South Dakota. Five COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update. The statewide total is 2936. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. Active cases in Brookings County increase by seven to 112. Thirty new cases reported since June...
Brookings, S.D. – June 23, 2022 – New Beginnings Birth Center at Brookings Health System recently added nitrous oxide as a pain relieving option for laboring mothers. “Nitrous oxide is a pain management option for moms who want a more natural birth experience or a non-invasive pain reliever they can control,” said Obstetrics Director Michelle Sand, RN. “Evidence-based research shows using nitrous oxide for pain relief during labor is safe for both mothers and babies. It also allows mothers freedom of movement during labor. In addition, nitrous oxide does not disrupt the release of oxytocin, the hormone that promotes early mother-baby bonding and breast milk production.”
