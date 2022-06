WARRENTON, Va. — The extensive storm damage in Fauquier County has left crews working around the clock to clear debris and restore power to thousands of customers. The severe storm that rolled through on Wednesday knocked down countless trees and power lines onto roadways, homes, businesses and the historic Fauquier County Courthouse. More than 200,000 customers reported lost power at its peak, according to Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer.

