How Tamika Catchings documentary sheds new light on epic 1998 Lady Vols championship

By now everyone knows the story of the Tennessee Lady Vols' 1998 national championship team.

The team that was the first to go 39-0 and won its third straight NCAA title is a story that's well known in women's basketball. But "CATCH98" tells the story of that season in a whole new way.

The hour-long season finale of ESPN's SEC Storied series follows Tamika Catchings, who was a freshman on that championship team. The episode will air on Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network) and premiered in Knoxville on Tuesday night.

Catchings and Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper, who were teammates in 1997-98 and 1998-99, attended the premiere and took part in a Q&A session after the screening.

"The memories are so strong," Harper said. "We have so much fun when we're able to get back together and talk about it. But also when your teammate is Tamika Catchings, you love being a part of that, you love honoring her. As great of a player as shew as, as amazing as she was on the court at every level, she's an even better person. She is an unbelievable human being and we're better because she was our teammate."

Both Harper and Catchings said the gravity of their achievement as a team wasn't fully grasped in the moment. But Harper said in the film: "We wanted to be the team you remember 20 years down the road," and they certainly accomplished that.

The film follows Catchings' life from the start, and features interviews with her mother Wanda, her father Harvey and her sister Tauja. Tamika and Tauja's relationship was intertwined throughout, and the sisters' famous face-off in college was featured, though Tamika said she didn't bring up her double-double in the victory.

It was a game that Tauja and Illinois had the upper hand in after the first half, leading 41-24. But the Lady Vols flipped a switch at halftime to win 78-68 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 12, 1997.

"It was halftime," Catchings said of the comeback. "Pat (Summitt) walked in, looked at us and walked out. That was it."

From video highlights to newspaper clippings, directors Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters take viewers from the end of the 1996-97 season to the 1998 national championship. Catchings, Harper and former Tennessee assistant coaches Holly Warlick, Mickie DeMoss and Al Brown all narrate and share their version of big moments that season.

Moments like the Catchings sisters' showdown, or the rivalry game against UConn that set the attendance record for women's basketball or the Elite Eight matchup with North Carolina.

"It's different when you're going through it," Catchings said. "When you're going through it, you're just playing and we're having fun and it's great. But now, fast forward and look back, it's crazy to think, even though we won, we had a lot of hiccups, we had a lot of highs and lows ... but Pat put it all together."

Catchings and Harper reflected on their former coach, and Harper noted that Summitt was not only able to assemble one of the best teams in history, but she was able to lead them.

"It could have easily gone astray if it weren't for such a strong leader that we all believed in from Day One," Harper said. "Because if one person had gone off the track, then we wouldn't have won, it took everybody."

Catchings said Summitt was great at making sure the team stayed laser-focused on what was in front of it – to the point they were told not to look at the scoreboard.

"She was very adamant on don't play the scoreboard, let's play how we know how to play," Catchings said. "Keep playing to win. We're not focused on the scoreboard. We are focused on every single game being better."

