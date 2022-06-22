ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How Tamika Catchings documentary sheds new light on epic 1998 Lady Vols championship

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 2 days ago

By now everyone knows the story of the Tennessee Lady Vols' 1998 national championship team.

The team that was the first to go 39-0 and won its third straight NCAA title is a story that's well known in women's basketball. But "CATCH98" tells the story of that season in a whole new way.

The hour-long season finale of ESPN's SEC Storied series follows Tamika Catchings, who was a freshman on that championship team. The episode will air on Thursday (7 p.m., SEC Network) and premiered in Knoxville on Tuesday night.

Tennessee graduation: What Lady Vols basketball great Tamika Catchings told Tennessee graduates at commencement

Hall of Fame life: It's been a Hall of Fame life for Tennessee Lady Vols great Tamika Catchings

Catchings and Lady Vols coach Kellie Harper, who were teammates in 1997-98 and 1998-99, attended the premiere and took part in a Q&A session after the screening.

"The memories are so strong," Harper said. "We have so much fun when we're able to get back together and talk about it. But also when your teammate is Tamika Catchings, you love being a part of that, you love honoring her. As great of a player as shew as, as amazing as she was on the court at every level, she's an even better person. She is an unbelievable human being and we're better because she was our teammate."

Both Harper and Catchings said the gravity of their achievement as a team wasn't fully grasped in the moment. But Harper said in the film: "We wanted to be the team you remember 20 years down the road," and they certainly accomplished that.

The film follows Catchings' life from the start, and features interviews with her mother Wanda, her father Harvey and her sister Tauja. Tamika and Tauja's relationship was intertwined throughout, and the sisters' famous face-off in college was featured, though Tamika said she didn't bring up her double-double in the victory.

It was a game that Tauja and Illinois had the upper hand in after the first half, leading 41-24. But the Lady Vols flipped a switch at halftime to win 78-68 in Thompson-Boling Arena on Dec. 12, 1997.

"It was halftime," Catchings said of the comeback. "Pat (Summitt) walked in, looked at us and walked out. That was it."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zleOZ_0gIVjNgg00

From video highlights to newspaper clippings, directors Lisa Lax and Nancy Stern Winters take viewers from the end of the 1996-97 season to the 1998 national championship. Catchings, Harper and former Tennessee assistant coaches Holly Warlick, Mickie DeMoss and Al Brown all narrate and share their version of big moments that season.

Moments like the Catchings sisters' showdown, or the rivalry game against UConn that set the attendance record for women's basketball or the Elite Eight matchup with North Carolina.

"It's different when you're going through it," Catchings said. "When you're going through it, you're just playing and we're having fun and it's great. But now, fast forward and look back, it's crazy to think, even though we won, we had a lot of hiccups, we had a lot of highs and lows ... but Pat put it all together."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iNJ2u_0gIVjNgg00

Catchings and Harper reflected on their former coach, and Harper noted that Summitt was not only able to assemble one of the best teams in history, but she was able to lead them.

"It could have easily gone astray if it weren't for such a strong leader that we all believed in from Day One," Harper said. "Because if one person had gone off the track, then we wouldn't have won, it took everybody."

Catchings said Summitt was great at making sure the team stayed laser-focused on what was in front of it – to the point they were told not to look at the scoreboard.

"She was very adamant on don't play the scoreboard, let's play how we know how to play," Catchings said. "Keep playing to win. We're not focused on the scoreboard. We are focused on every single game being better."

Cora Hall: Covering UT women's athletics

Twitter | cora.hall@knoxnews.com
For exclusive sports content and premium perks, subscribe today!

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Tamika Catchings documentary sheds new light on epic 1998 Lady Vols championship

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

WATCH: Tennessee Star Hits Three Home Runs In Three At-Bats In Summer League

Tennessee’s historic 2022 baseball season ended earlier than expected with Notre Dame upsetting the Vols in the Knoxville Super Regional. The underclassmen Vols are starting to get back on the diamond in summer leagues across the country and freshman Blake Burke continues to crush baseballs. Playing for the Healdsburg...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Vols announce homecoming and Salute to Service games

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The University of Tennessee announced the designated games for homecoming and Salute to Service. Homecoming will take place on Oct. 22 against UT Martin. The Skyhawks are the Alma Mater of legendary Tennessee head coach Pat Summitt. UT plans to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Title IX during the contest. The […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Illinois State
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WBIR

Five star QB Arch Manning, Peyton Manning's nephew, commits to Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Tennessee football legendary quarterback Peyton Manning's nephew, Arch Manning, committed to play football at Texas on Thursday. Arch, who is also a quarterback, is the top recruit in the nation in the Class of 2023 and has received a perfect 1.000 rating from 247 Sports. He...
AUSTIN, TX
rockytopinsider.com

Four-Star Defensive Lineman Posts New Pictures from Tennessee Visit

For anyone that was patiently waiting to see Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel posing with a Chuckie doll, well, today is your day. Class of 2024 defensive lineman Jeremiah Beaman recently wrapped up a visit to the Tennessee Football program in Knoxville. On Tuesday, Beaman posted a series of pictures to his social media from the trip, featuring his family, the Tennessee coaches, and Chuckie (who can be spotted in each photo).
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Spyre Sports Group Announces NIL Totals

Spyre Sports Group, a marketing agency led by James Clawson, Hunter Baddour, and Sheridan Gannon, as well as several other important behind-the-scenes employees, is the leading NIL initiative regarding Tennessee Athletics. Prior to last year's July 1st NIL effective date, Spyre had already put in ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kellie Harper
Person
Tamika Catchings
Person
Holly Warlick
wvlt.tv

Extra boost added to Neyland Stadium renovations

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The University of Tennessee Board of Trustees voted to approve an increase in the budget for the Neyland Stadium renovations Thursday. The board voted to increase the budget by $108 million. In 2017, the board approved spending $180 million for the renovations and this new approval brings the total project spending up to $288 million, according to the documents.
KNOXVILLE, TN
kolomkobir.com

Fisherman Mike Graham lands near-record catfish in the Tennessee River

Mike Graham caught a near-record catfish in the Tennessee River. The big blue catfish weighed 107 pounds. The Tennessee state record blue catfish weighed 112 pounds, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency. It was caught in 1998 by Robert Lewis in the Cumberland River. Graham, who is from Knoxville,...
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Epic#Espn#Sec Storied#Hall Of Fame
Advocate Andy

Lawmaker Joins Tennessee Pastors in Challenging Alliance Defending Freedom

Knoxville event features speakers calling for an end to national group's influence in Tennessee public policy. State Representative Gloria Johnson of Knoxville joined a group of Tennessee pastors in calling out the national group Alliance Defending Freedom for their role in pushing anti-LGBTQ policies in the state. The lawmaker and pastors spoke out at a press conference today.
TENNESSEE STATE
bbbtv12.com

UT, CNS sign $9.5 million agreement

(Submitted) Oak Ridge, Tenn.—When a major manufacturer in national security wants to augment its technology development and innovate its business processes, where does it turn? For Y-12 National Security Complex, the answer was just down the road at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville (UT). “We have long recognized the...
OAK RIDGE, TN
wvlt.tv

TWRA investigating after man dies in Holston River

Darlene Chitwood has been missing since Saturday when she was last seen in Stearns, Kentucky. Now, the family of the missing Scott County woman is asking for help finding her. Speaking with Joan Cronan on the 50th Anniversary of Title IX. Updated: 8 hours ago. Fifty years ago, Joan Cronan...
STEARNS, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
indherald.com

Eye to the Sky: The heat wave is over

It’s certainly going to feel like summer in the days ahead, but the heat wave that has stretched the better part of the past two weeks appears to be over. Temperatures never quite reached expectations this week, despite fears that the weather would be even hotter than it was during last week’s stretch of record-setting temperatures.
ONEIDA, TN
indherald.com

Police in Tennessee, Kentucky searching for missing Winfield woman

PINE KNOT, Ky. | Law enforcement personnel in both Tennessee and Kentucky are investigating the disappearance of a Scott County woman who was last seen over the weekend. Darlene Chitwood, of Winfield, was reported missing to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. The missing person’s report was filed by her daughter.
WINFIELD, TN
chattanoogacw.com

'First-of-its-kind in the world' water coaster opens in Tennessee

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee's Soaky Mountain Waterpark in Sevierville will debut a water coaster promising to be the first-of-its-kind. Soaky Mountain Waterpark announced the opening of the water coaster which will be known as "The Edge" will open to the public on Wednesday after first being announced last November. The slide will feature two lanes on a 70 foot tower.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Campbell County food plant closing

According to the Campbell County mayor, George's Prepared Foods is planning to close its Caryville plant. The company is based in Arkansas and operates plants in Missouri, Tennessee and Virginia according to its website.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
308K+
Views
ABOUT

News, crime, weather, photos, video, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Vols football, and sports for Knoxville, Tennessee, from the Knoxville News Sentinel.

 http://knoxnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy