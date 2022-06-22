IRS to finish processing tax returns filed in 2021 for Americans this week – when you will get your refund

THE Internal Revenue service will finally finish up processing its tax returns from 2021 for a group of Americans this week.

In the past year, the agency has been dealing with a backlog of returns, attributing the disruptions to the pandemic and staffing issues.

However, those who are waiting on error-free tax returns are in luck.

The IRS said in a statement that it will finish up processing for that group this week.

As of June 10, the IRS had processed more than 4.5million of the over 4.7million that were field in 2021.

It’s unclear how many of those are related to errors.

The agency did not respond to The Sun’s request for comment.

When you will get your return

When you get your return will depend on how you filed it.

Assuming the return is accurate, the agency typically issues refunds in less than 21 days.

Paper returns, on the other hand, could take six to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, it could take 90 to 120 days if a correction is needed to any of the following credits:

Additionally, you’ll get your refund quicker by using direct deposit.

You can check the status of your refund by using the IRS’ Where’s My Refund tool.

What about other returns?

Unfortunately, you could be in for a wait still if you filed a return with an error – but it’s making progress.

As of June 10, 360,000 returns were waiting for correction versus a whopping 8.9million during the same month last year, according to the IRS.

The IRS said it is making an “intense effort” to process returns in the coming months.

It has new technology that allows it to correct 180 to 240 returns per hour.

"Completing the individual returns filed last year with no errors is a major milestone, but there is still work to do,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said.

“We remain focused on doing everything possible to expedite processing of these tax returns, and we continue to add more people to this effort as our hiring efforts continue this summer."

What about this year?

In total, the IRS had 11million unprocessed returns filed this year and before 2022.

The average refund in 2022 was $3,039, as of May 20.

That’s compared with $2,827 during the same period last year.

For more news this tax season, here are four reasons why your tax refund is delayed.

We reveal why your tax refund might be smaller in 2022.