NFL Network predicts outcome of every Cowboys game in 2022

A few weeks ago, Cowboys Wire took a look at the then-recently released 2022 NFL schedule and did our best to predict how things would go for the team from Texas.

Others are doing the same, including the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who recently went through all 32 NFL team schedules to weigh in with his opinions. How does he think things will go for Dallas? Rank says that the best-case scenario is that Dallas doesn’t miss Amari Cooper and become the first back-to-back NFC East champions in almost two decades. What he actually thinks is going to happen? Well, Rank has never been found of the club.

Here’s a look at the game-by-game predictions. How close does he get to the truth? Time will tell.

(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)

(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Week 3: Away vs New York Giants | Loss (1-2)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis )

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports