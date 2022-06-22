ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

NFL Network predicts outcome of every Cowboys game in 2022

By K.D. Drummond
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S1Ywt_0gIViC0u00

A few weeks ago, Cowboys Wire took a look at the then-recently released 2022 NFL schedule and did our best to predict how things would go for the team from Texas.

Others are doing the same, including the NFL Network’s Adam Rank, who recently went through all 32 NFL team schedules to weigh in with his opinions. How does he think things will go for Dallas? Rank says that the best-case scenario is that Dallas doesn’t miss Amari Cooper and become the first back-to-back NFC East champions in almost two decades. What he actually thinks is going to happen? Well, Rank has never been found of the club.

Here’s a look at the game-by-game predictions. How close does he get to the truth? Time will tell.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s7U4n_0gIViC0u00
(AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qKlOe_0gIViC0u00
(AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Week 3: Away vs New York Giants | Loss (1-2)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XbLAG_0gIViC0u00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2taADk_0gIViC0u00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30thpt_0gIViC0u00
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis )
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oV7yx_0gIViC0u00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bdovz_0gIViC0u00
(AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ti3X6_0gIViC0u00
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SyFXV_0gIViC0u00
(Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47N2QV_0gIViC0u00
(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FgO6Z_0gIViC0u00
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LaNag_0gIViC0u00
(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29t7eI_0gIViC0u00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GWQai_0gIViC0u00
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jJ2cb_0gIViC0u00
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1czi4k_0gIViC0u00
Brian Spurlock-USA TODAY Sports
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L9pMG_0gIViC0u00
Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sports

What we know about Marion Barber III's stunning death at age 38, plus Falcons unveil red helmets for 2022

Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter. It's been a solemn week in the NFL. Less than 72 hours after the passing of Jeff Gladney, police in Texas announced that former Cowboys running back Marion Barber III has also passed away. We'll be taking a look back at his career in today's newsletter, plus we'll cover what authorities have revealed about the circumstances surrounding his death.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

NFL World Thinking Of Shannon Sharpe After Heartbreaking News

Earlier this week, former Ravens defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. His former teammate, Shannon Sharpe, posted a heartfelt video for "Goose" on Twitter. “I’m heartbroken,” Sharpe said in a video. “To say this is unexpected would be an understatement of 2022 for me. I’m...
NFL
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Dallas, TX
Sports
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
FOX Sports

Is Dak Prescott preventing Cowboys from winning title?

Dak Prescott ran the Dallas Cowboys out of last season — literally. He took a quarterback draw with 14 seconds on the clock and zero timeouts against the 49ers. The play was puzzling. Coach Mike McCarthy said recently that he limited Prescott on the ground last season because he...
NFL
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning’s high school coach explains why QB chose Texas

Arch Manning surprised some people on Thursday when he announced his commitment to Texas, but it sounds like the star quarterback’s high school coach saw it coming. Manning chose Texas and Steve Sarkisian over several other top programs, including Georgia, Alabama and Clemson. Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, told ESPN’s Pete Thamel that Sarkisian “earned” the commitment from Manning. Stewart also credited Texas quarterbacks coach AJ Milwee for his role in recruiting Arch.
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Look: Vince Young Has 2-Word Reaction To Arch Manning News

21 years ago Vince Young became the most-hyped player in history to commit to the University of Texas. With Arch Manning making that same commitment today, the Longhorns legend had some brief thoughts. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Young had just two words for the newly-minted Longhorns quarterback. "Hook Em,"...
AUSTIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Network#Cowboys Game#Nfl Season#American Football#Cowboys Wire#Rank#New York Giants
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Look: Deion Sanders Has Request For 2 NFL Teams

Jackson State head football coach Deion Sanders had a message for two AFC East teams on Thursday. Actually, it was a message directed at the NFLPA player reps for the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, who Deion wants to speak with for some reason. "I need the players that’s...
JACKSON, MS
The Spun

Mike Tomlin On Antonio Brown: NFL World Reacts

Antonio Brown has recently gone on-record that he'd like to retire a Pittsburgh Steeler. But Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shot that down real quick. Appearing on "The Pivot" podcast, Tomlin was asked about the potential of AB returning to Pittsburgh. Needless to say, Brown shouldn't hold his breath. “Y’all...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Ray Lewis Reacts To Death Of Ex-Teammate Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Over the past few hours, his former teammates like Jamal Adams and Brad Jackson issued statements about his passing. Later this afternoon, legendary Baltimore Raven Ray Lewis remembered his longtime friend as well.
NFL
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Video Of Kirk Herbstreit's Son, A QB Recruit, Goes Viral

Three generations of Herbstreits have already played college football. But a video of former quarterback Kirk Herbstreit's son - a quarterback in his own right - suggests there could be yet another Herbstreit joining the sport. Over the weekend, a video of Chase Herbstreit - a 2025 quarterback prospect -...
FOOTBALL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

123K+
Followers
168K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy