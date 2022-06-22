ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neshkoro, WI

ELAINE ELLA KRAUSE

wausharaargus.com
 2 days ago

Elaine Ella Krause, age 91, of Neshkoro, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma. She was born on October 11, 1930, in Oshkosh, WI, a daughter of Otto and Ella (Nickolie) Reetz. Elaine was a member of the last graduating class of...

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
wausharaargus.com

BEVERLY ANN “BEV” DAYE

Beverly Ann “Bev” Daye age 72 of Wautoma passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 5, 1950 in Berlin, the daughter of Wilber and Alice (Bray) Daye. Beverly was a graduate of Wautoma High School. She worked as a Social...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

JOANN M. BENECKE

Joann Marie Benecke, age 69, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. She was born November 21, 1952 in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Albert J. and Shirley L. (Clayton) Weberpal Sr. She married Larry L. Benecke who preceded her in death on June 18, 2016.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

STUART P. “STU” NITZKE

Stuart Paul “Stu” Nitzke, age 85, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, peacefully in his home with the love of his life by his side. He was born Sept 7, 1936, in the Township of Saxeville. He was the oldest son of Wallace and Alice Lindekugel Nitzke. on Oct. 1, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lucille “Tootie” Kalupa. They were blessed with two children, Lisa and Frank.
BERLIN, WI
wausharaargus.com

JEFFREY D. LASHBROOK

Jeffrey D. Lashbrook, age 52, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday evening, June 19, 2022. Jeffrey was born April 15, 1970 in Maine to Richard E. and Stacia E. (Toschlog) Lashbrook. Jeffrey was a simple man that enjoyed helping others. He worked for Med Transport and enjoyed transporting people to their appointments.
WAUTOMA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neshkoro, WI
City
Jackson, WI
City
New Berlin, WI
City
Berlin, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Waukesha, WI
City
Oshkosh, WI
City
Wautoma, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
wausharaargus.com

VIRGINIA M. (DELAURA) PREHN

Virginia Mae Prehn, age 85, of Wautoma, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Heartland House in Wautoma. She was born November 11, 1936 in Wautoma, the daughter of Attillio “Tilly” and Ella (Passarell) DeLaura. She married Donald D. Makemson on June 14, 1958. He preceded her in...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair this Saturday at Hope Lutheran

Hope Lutheran Church, 301 E. Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma, will be hosting their annual Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair on Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s fair will include your favorite Norwegian Bakery and demonstrations. Lefse, krumkake, and rosettes will be demonstrated and sold along with an array of other bakery selections.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Magician Rick Allen returns to Wild Rose Library June 28

On Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m., Magician Rick Allen will once again levitate an audience member just four feet from the audience. Rick Allen is a fantastic magician who works with doves and does other amazing illusions. Magician Rick Allen on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Patterson Memorial Library, 500 Division St. in Wild Rose. Just one block East of Main St. For more information call the library at 920-622-3835.
WILD ROSE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State St#Neshkoro High School#Zion Lutheran Church#The Whiting Hotel#The Neshkoro Grade School#The Altar Guild
wausharaargus.com

Children’s Theatre Production of Cinderella at McComb/Bruchs PAC June 24 & 25

The McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma will be showcasing the talents of approximately 30 area youth in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical production of “Cinderella”, with script and original music by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Nelson Pick. Performances are sche-duled for Friday, June...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

McComb/Bruchs PAC announces 2022-2023 season schedule

The McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma is excited to announce their 2022-2023 season with eight nationally and internationally touring acts in the main. Back by popular demand, the season will launch on Sunday, September 25th with. “The Manitowoc Munsters” from Let Me Be Frank Productions. Remember “The.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Wild Rose Lions Club awards second largest bingo jackpot

Heather Jean Janzen from Wautoma won the second largest Progressive Jackpot prize of $2224 during the June 16 bingo game. Members of the Wild Rose Lions Club presenting the check are Joe Turcotte, Charitable Gaming Director, Pat Karasek, Club President and Paul Fisher long time member of the Bingo Committee and primary bingo caller. Jean is a regular at bingo, the Wild Rose Lions are so excited for her. That “bingo” was the best, congratulations.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

*6/8/2022: Tyler R. Arndt to Nicole M. Thomas, Town of Poy Sippi, $120,000. *6/8/2022: Ai B. Lee to Soua Lee, Town of Leon, $64,000. *6/8/2022: Anthony E. Anderson to Roy Venton-Walters, Village of Redgranite, $49,900. *6/9/2022: Randal and Catherine Heise to Kenneth H. Jr. Basel, Town of Aurora, $142,000. *6/10/2022:...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
wausharaargus.com

Connor Armstrong named to Marquette University Dean’s List

Connor Armstrong, Coloma, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance at Marquette University, Milwaukee. Connor has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no...
COLOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Award-winning local author to hold books signing June 28

On Tuesday, June 28 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Award -winning local author/illustrator Erin Kant Barnard will sign her two illustrated picture books: the Wisconsin Library Award Winning Rhino & Dino in: Juice! And her second book: Rhino & Dino in: Lemonade! Following the Magic of Rick Allen at the Patterson Memorial library 500 Division St., Wild Rose.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Robert J. Rynders, West Bend, was in court on June 13 on a count of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, a count of Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, and a count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Plea: NC. Court accepts plea and enters JOC. Court orders: S/W five years probation – Conditions: DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician, DE t notify supervising agent with 24 hours of receiving any new prescription which must be approved by the agent prior to DE taking the medication. Any counseling or treatment as deemed appropriate by the supervising agent, NC w/ P.W., C.H. and/or J.L., Costs to include the domestic abuse surcharge in counts 1 and 2 w/ 60 DTP or PP. The Court orders forfeiture and destruction of the seized Hungary PA63 9x18 firearm. Defendant advised of right to expunge DNA record through the Department of Justice. Appeal rights given.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
wausharaargus.com

COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic scheduled at Wild Rose High School

A COVID-19 Mobile Vaccine Clinic event will be hosted at Wild Rose High School, 600 Park Ave., on Wednesday, June 29 from 3 to 6 p.m. All vaccines are free and no insurance information is required. Those attending the clinic must bring their photo ID. For help registering for an...
WILD ROSE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy