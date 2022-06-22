North Dakota set to administer COVID-19 vaccine to youngest children

Summer is a wonderful time of year. The way the grass goes from brown to green. The world just seems to come alive. And summer, well that speaks for itself. The warm, the sun, the heat...bring it on! But there is a season that just captures the attention of us each and every year and that is GARAGE SALE SEASON or rummage sales depending on what side of the river you are!

MANDAN, ND ・ 11 HOURS AGO