ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

North Dakota set to administer COVID-19 vaccine to youngest children

By The Associated Press
valleynewslive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota is receiving its initial order of 5,700 coronavirus vaccine doses for young children now that federal officials have endorsed the...

www.valleynewslive.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Coronavirus
Bismarck, ND
Society
Bismarck, ND
COVID-19 Vaccines
Bismarck, ND
Health
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Vaccines
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
KX News

North Dakota reacts to the Supreme Court ruling ending Roe v. Wade

Reaction among North Dakotans and North Dakota organizations to the news effectively ending Roe v. Wade has been quick and varied: Bismarck Diocese: “Today marks the end of what can only be described as an almost 50-year national nightmare and tragedy. This decision ends the supreme injustice of the flawed Roe v. Wade decision. It, again, gives […]
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota reacts after Recovering America’s Wildlife Act passes U.S. House, awaits vote in Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In what conservationists call a “home run for America’s wildlife,” the Recovering America’s Wildlife Act (RAWA) is positioned to provide $1.39 billion for states, territories and tribes to support proactive habitat restoration of at-risk species across the U.S. — including right here in North Dakota. Now the bipartisan bill awaits a vote in the Senate.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disease Control
Cool 98.7

North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer Injures Fingers, Might Have To Cut Part Of One Off

According to Inforum.com, Sen. Kevin Cramer of North Dakota suffered a serious injury to his hand while doing yardwork. This news came out yesterday (Wednesday, June 22nd). The source reported that Sen. Cramer has a beach-like swimming area at his home. A rock from this area rolled onto his hand, crushing his ring finger and ripping off the tip of his pinkie. The injury he sustained was to his right hand.
CONGRESS & COURTS
US 103.3

Let North Dakota’s War On Weeds Begin!!!

Isn't it great seeing GREEN everywhere we look. Timely precipitation has made everyone's lawn, pastures, meadows, paddocks, etc perk up and get to growing. But with all this growth comes some of North Dakota's biggest annoyances, and that is WEEDS!. AREN'T THEY PRETTY. Weeds fall into 6 different classification types:...
AGRICULTURE
valleynewslive.com

Licenses still available after ND deer gun lottery is held

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - North Dakota’s deer gun lottery has been held and more than 5,500 deer gun licenses remain. Only resident applicants who were unsuccessful in the lottery can apply for remaining licenses. More than 71,000 people applied for a deer gun lottery license, in addition...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Senators do not support new Gun Control Bill

(Washington, DC) -- North Dakota representatives are reacting after the U.S. Senate passed sweeping gun reform legislation. The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed on Thursday night, would increase background checks and add funding for mental health, school safety and crisis intervention programs. The bill was supported by 50 Democrats and...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Kids
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
drgnews.com

Deadline for North Dakota gas tax refund looms

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The deadline for applying for North Dakota’s gas tax refund is fast approaching. The Bismarck Tribune reports that June 30, 2022, is the last day for consumers to apply for the refund. Farmers and ranchers may receive a refund of 23 cents per gallon. Industrial consumers can request a refund of 22.5 cents per gallon for gasoline or gasohol, a mix of gasoline and ethanol. State gas taxes cover highway maintenance in North Dakota, but state Tax Commissioner Brian Kroshus says gas taxes that farmers, ranchers and industrial consumers pay are refundable because construction equipment, tractors and combines generally don’t travel on public highways.
BISMARCK, ND
kvrr.com

Researchers examining rare elements in North Dakota coal

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Researchers plan to spend the next year looking at whether it might be possible to recover some of the rare elements used to make magnets for electric motors and cell phones, batteries and other high-tech products from North Dakota’s coal seams. It’s already been...
SCIENCE
US 103.3

Two Types Of Garage Sale Buyers In North Dakota, Which Are You?

Summer is a wonderful time of year. The way the grass goes from brown to green. The world just seems to come alive. And summer, well that speaks for itself. The warm, the sun, the heat...bring it on! But there is a season that just captures the attention of us each and every year and that is GARAGE SALE SEASON or rummage sales depending on what side of the river you are!
MANDAN, ND
wdayradionow.com

North Dakota National Guard soldiers back home

(Bismarck, ND) -- A group of about 50 North Dakota National Guard soldiers is back home. Most flew into Fargo, Minot, Grand Forks, and Bismarck over the weekend in time for Father's Day. The soldiers are part of the 835th Engineer Utilities Detachment, which spent nearly a year in the U.S. Central Command area working on construction projects.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy