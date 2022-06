Chelsea have been handed a blow in their pursuit of out of contract winger Ousmane Dembele this summer after his camp made it clear that he wants to remain at Barcelona. The 25-year-old is set to leave Barcelona next week when his contract comes to an end following five years at the Camp Nou having arrived for a blockbuster fee of in excess of £100 million from Borussia Dortmund back in 2017.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO