ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

JEFFREY D. LASHBROOK

wausharaargus.com
 2 days ago

Jeffrey D. Lashbrook, age 52, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday evening, June 19, 2022. Jeffrey was born April 15, 1970 in Maine to Richard...

www.wausharaargus.com

Comments / 0

Related
wausharaargus.com

JOANN M. BENECKE

Joann Marie Benecke, age 69, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. She was born November 21, 1952 in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Albert J. and Shirley L. (Clayton) Weberpal Sr. She married Larry L. Benecke who preceded her in death on June 18, 2016.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

BEVERLY ANN “BEV” DAYE

Beverly Ann “Bev” Daye age 72 of Wautoma passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 5, 1950 in Berlin, the daughter of Wilber and Alice (Bray) Daye. Beverly was a graduate of Wautoma High School. She worked as a Social...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

VIRGINIA M. (DELAURA) PREHN

Virginia Mae Prehn, age 85, of Wautoma, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Heartland House in Wautoma. She was born November 11, 1936 in Wautoma, the daughter of Attillio “Tilly” and Ella (Passarell) DeLaura. She married Donald D. Makemson on June 14, 1958. He preceded her in...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

JOYCE WOODRUFF

Joyce Woodruff, age 91, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Courtyard of. Joyce was born March 9, 1931 the daughter of Lester and Edna (Gorske) Loehr in Fond du Lac, WI. Joyce grew up in North Fond du Lac, living with her mother and stepfather, Leroy Trotz. She graduated from NFDL High School in 1949. Joyce worked as a beautician until she was united in marriage on August 28, 1954 to her high school sweetheart, Watson B. Woodruff, who proceeded her in death on July 30, 2020. Watson served in the US Marine Corps, so Joyce lived on base at Camp Pendleton CA in the early years of their marriage. They returned to North Fond du Lac and Joyce was a homemaker for her three children. Watson and Joyce moved to Silver Lake in Wautoma in 1989 and enjoyed their retirement years at Silver Lake.
WAUTOMA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Berlin, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Wautoma, WI
wausharaargus.com

STUART P. “STU” NITZKE

Stuart Paul “Stu” Nitzke, age 85, of Berlin, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, peacefully in his home with the love of his life by his side. He was born Sept 7, 1936, in the Township of Saxeville. He was the oldest son of Wallace and Alice Lindekugel Nitzke. on Oct. 1, 1960, he was united in marriage to Lucille “Tootie” Kalupa. They were blessed with two children, Lisa and Frank.
BERLIN, WI
wausharaargus.com

Magician Rick Allen returns to Wild Rose Library June 28

On Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m., Magician Rick Allen will once again levitate an audience member just four feet from the audience. Rick Allen is a fantastic magician who works with doves and does other amazing illusions. Magician Rick Allen on Tuesday, June 28 at 10 a.m. at the Patterson Memorial Library, 500 Division St. in Wild Rose. Just one block East of Main St. For more information call the library at 920-622-3835.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair this Saturday at Hope Lutheran

Hope Lutheran Church, 301 E. Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma, will be hosting their annual Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair on Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s fair will include your favorite Norwegian Bakery and demonstrations. Lefse, krumkake, and rosettes will be demonstrated and sold along with an array of other bakery selections.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Accidents reported in Waushara County

5/31/2022: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. on CTHK eastbound in the Town of Springwater. Diane Hickey, 57, Kenosha, ran off roadway to miss small rock in the road and struck a mailbox. Hickey stayed on scene, unknown owner of the mailbox as it is a vacation home. 6/4/2022:...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
wausharaargus.com

McComb/Bruchs PAC announces 2022-2023 season schedule

The McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma is excited to announce their 2022-2023 season with eight nationally and internationally touring acts in the main. Back by popular demand, the season will launch on Sunday, September 25th with. “The Manitowoc Munsters” from Let Me Be Frank Productions. Remember “The.
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

UW Oshkosh Spring 2022 Dean’s List and Honor Roll released

University of Wisconsin Oshkosh officials have released the names of local students who qualified for the Dean’s List and Honor Roll in spring 2022 across its three campuses. The following students from the area earned honors for the Spring Semester:. Almond: Chloe Lehman, Dean’s List and Matt Lukas, Honor...
OSHKOSH, WI
wausharaargus.com

Children’s Theatre Production of Cinderella at McComb/Bruchs PAC June 24 & 25

The McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma will be showcasing the talents of approximately 30 area youth in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical production of “Cinderella”, with script and original music by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Nelson Pick. Performances are sche-duled for Friday, June...
WAUTOMA, WI
wausharaargus.com

Connor Armstrong named to Marquette University Dean’s List

Connor Armstrong, Coloma, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance at Marquette University, Milwaukee. Connor has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no...
COLOMA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Med Transport#Stahl Funeral Services
wausharaargus.com

Wild Rose Lions Club awards second largest bingo jackpot

Heather Jean Janzen from Wautoma won the second largest Progressive Jackpot prize of $2224 during the June 16 bingo game. Members of the Wild Rose Lions Club presenting the check are Joe Turcotte, Charitable Gaming Director, Pat Karasek, Club President and Paul Fisher long time member of the Bingo Committee and primary bingo caller. Jean is a regular at bingo, the Wild Rose Lions are so excited for her. That “bingo” was the best, congratulations.
WILD ROSE, WI
wausharaargus.com

Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Robert J. Rynders, West Bend, was in court on June 13 on a count of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, a count of Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, and a count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Plea: NC. Court accepts plea and enters JOC. Court orders: S/W five years probation – Conditions: DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician, DE t notify supervising agent with 24 hours of receiving any new prescription which must be approved by the agent prior to DE taking the medication. Any counseling or treatment as deemed appropriate by the supervising agent, NC w/ P.W., C.H. and/or J.L., Costs to include the domestic abuse surcharge in counts 1 and 2 w/ 60 DTP or PP. The Court orders forfeiture and destruction of the seized Hungary PA63 9x18 firearm. Defendant advised of right to expunge DNA record through the Department of Justice. Appeal rights given.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy