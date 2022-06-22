Wandering cow found in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Are you missing a large cloven-hooved-animal in Parke County?

The Sheriff’s Office may have found it.

Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole is looking for the owner of a stray cow or bull that wandered onto a property near County Road 100n and County Road 550w.

The animal reportedly showed up on the property on Tuesday, June 14.

The animal has been held safely since then in hopes of locating its owner.

Anyone in the area that is missing a cow or bull is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (765) 569-5413.

