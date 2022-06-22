ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wautoma, WI

JOANN M. BENECKE

 2 days ago

Joann Marie Benecke, age 69, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday, June 12, 2022 at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin. She was born November 21, 1952 in Sycamore, Illinois, the daughter of Albert J. and Shirley L. (Clayton) Weberpal Sr....

VIRGINIA M. (DELAURA) PREHN

Virginia Mae Prehn, age 85, of Wautoma, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Heartland House in Wautoma. She was born November 11, 1936 in Wautoma, the daughter of Attillio “Tilly” and Ella (Passarell) DeLaura. She married Donald D. Makemson on June 14, 1958. He preceded her in...
WAUTOMA, WI
JOYCE WOODRUFF

Joyce Woodruff, age 91, passed away on June 14, 2022 at the Courtyard of. Joyce was born March 9, 1931 the daughter of Lester and Edna (Gorske) Loehr in Fond du Lac, WI. Joyce grew up in North Fond du Lac, living with her mother and stepfather, Leroy Trotz. She graduated from NFDL High School in 1949. Joyce worked as a beautician until she was united in marriage on August 28, 1954 to her high school sweetheart, Watson B. Woodruff, who proceeded her in death on July 30, 2020. Watson served in the US Marine Corps, so Joyce lived on base at Camp Pendleton CA in the early years of their marriage. They returned to North Fond du Lac and Joyce was a homemaker for her three children. Watson and Joyce moved to Silver Lake in Wautoma in 1989 and enjoyed their retirement years at Silver Lake.
WAUTOMA, WI
BEVERLY ANN “BEV” DAYE

Beverly Ann “Bev” Daye age 72 of Wautoma passed away on Sunday, June 19, 2022 at her home. She was born on January 5, 1950 in Berlin, the daughter of Wilber and Alice (Bray) Daye. Beverly was a graduate of Wautoma High School. She worked as a Social...
WAUTOMA, WI
JEFFREY D. LASHBROOK

Jeffrey D. Lashbrook, age 52, of Wautoma, passed away Sunday evening, June 19, 2022. Jeffrey was born April 15, 1970 in Maine to Richard E. and Stacia E. (Toschlog) Lashbrook. Jeffrey was a simple man that enjoyed helping others. He worked for Med Transport and enjoyed transporting people to their appointments.
WAUTOMA, WI
ELAINE ELLA KRAUSE

Elaine Ella Krause, age 91, of Neshkoro, WI, passed away on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Silver Lake Manor in Wautoma. She was born on October 11, 1930, in Oshkosh, WI, a daughter of Otto and Ella (Nickolie) Reetz. Elaine was a member of the last graduating class of Neshkoro...
NESHKORO, WI
Accidents reported in Waushara County

5/31/2022: A one-vehicle accident occurred at 12:30 p.m. on CTHK eastbound in the Town of Springwater. Diane Hickey, 57, Kenosha, ran off roadway to miss small rock in the road and struck a mailbox. Hickey stayed on scene, unknown owner of the mailbox as it is a vacation home. 6/4/2022:...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Property transfers recorded in Waushara County

*6/8/2022: Tyler R. Arndt to Nicole M. Thomas, Town of Poy Sippi, $120,000. *6/8/2022: Ai B. Lee to Soua Lee, Town of Leon, $64,000. *6/8/2022: Anthony E. Anderson to Roy Venton-Walters, Village of Redgranite, $49,900. *6/9/2022: Randal and Catherine Heise to Kenneth H. Jr. Basel, Town of Aurora, $142,000. *6/10/2022:...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair this Saturday at Hope Lutheran

Hope Lutheran Church, 301 E. Mt. Morris Ave., Wautoma, will be hosting their annual Country Fair with a Norwegian Flair on Saturday, June 25th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s fair will include your favorite Norwegian Bakery and demonstrations. Lefse, krumkake, and rosettes will be demonstrated and sold along with an array of other bakery selections.
WAUTOMA, WI
Character in Action Wautoma Area School District

WASD CHARACTER IN ACTION: Camp Parkside Kindness Zone. The Camp Parkside Kindness Zone students, along with their teachers, Brianna Kulibert and Courtney Vaughan, have been busy spreading kindness throughout the area over the past two weeks. The Kindness Zone travels to different locations in Wautoma and Redgranite in order to...
WAUTOMA, WI
Connor Armstrong named to Marquette University Dean’s List

Connor Armstrong, Coloma, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Finance at Marquette University, Milwaukee. Connor has been named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. To make the Dean’s List, students must have earned at least 12 credits for the spring 2021 semester and have no...
COLOMA, WI
Wautoma Common Council renames Lagoon Road to Bobby DeLaura Way

During the Wautoma Common Council meeting at City Hall on June 20th, a resolution was passed to rename Lagoon Road to Bobby DeLaura Way (a road leading to the Wautoma Rod and Gun Club). The idea of renaming the road was introduced by Dave Algrem to recognize Bobby DeLaura for all the work he has done for the Wautoma Rod and Gun Club.
WAUTOMA, WI
Wild Rose Lions Club awards second largest bingo jackpot

Heather Jean Janzen from Wautoma won the second largest Progressive Jackpot prize of $2224 during the June 16 bingo game. Members of the Wild Rose Lions Club presenting the check are Joe Turcotte, Charitable Gaming Director, Pat Karasek, Club President and Paul Fisher long time member of the Bingo Committee and primary bingo caller. Jean is a regular at bingo, the Wild Rose Lions are so excited for her. That “bingo” was the best, congratulations.
WILD ROSE, WI
Children’s Theatre Production of Cinderella at McComb/Bruchs PAC June 24 & 25

The McComb/Bruchs Performing Arts Center in Wautoma will be showcasing the talents of approximately 30 area youth in the Prairie Fire Children’s Theatre’s original musical production of “Cinderella”, with script and original music by Daniel Nordquist and Deborah Nelson Pick. Performances are sche-duled for Friday, June...
WAUTOMA, WI
Felonies recorded in Waushara County

Robert J. Rynders, West Bend, was in court on June 13 on a count of 1st-Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, a count of Intimidate Victim/Use or Attempt Force, and a count of Possession of Methamphetamine. Plea: NC. Court accepts plea and enters JOC. Court orders: S/W five years probation – Conditions: DE must maintain absolute sobriety, DE may not be present upon the premises of any bars, DE is prohibited from possessing/ingesting any impairing substances that have not been prescribed by a physician, DE t notify supervising agent with 24 hours of receiving any new prescription which must be approved by the agent prior to DE taking the medication. Any counseling or treatment as deemed appropriate by the supervising agent, NC w/ P.W., C.H. and/or J.L., Costs to include the domestic abuse surcharge in counts 1 and 2 w/ 60 DTP or PP. The Court orders forfeiture and destruction of the seized Hungary PA63 9x18 firearm. Defendant advised of right to expunge DNA record through the Department of Justice. Appeal rights given.
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
