Starting July 1 Virginians won’t need a medical marijuana card

By Isabel Cleary
NBC12
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Starting July 1, it will be easier to get medical marijuana in the commonwealth. Patients...

Mike Fratz
2d ago

alcohol is the only drug that I thought was going to kill me and I have done about everything. marijuana should be easier to buy than alcohol

7
AmenRaa
2d ago

If this is case you should be able to get a business license and open your own store if you don’t need a card to buy it anymore this should help a free market !!!!!!

9
Zara Gardner
2d ago

Since my arthritis has already crippled me it's now in my shoulders, & my hands are getting worse. I cannot pinch a bonghit..well I gotta use my middle finger instead of index now. I'm not looking for pity, I'm looking for a little relief. Not even opiates can relieve all pain,But weed does help bc it takes my mind elsewhere & HELPS ME SLEEP. I hope to take advantage after July 1st.

4
