Battle Creek man faces life in prison for 2018 murder following jury verdict

By Greyson Steele, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 2 days ago

A Battle Creek man is facing life in prison without the possibility of parole after a jury convicted him Tuesday in a 2018 murder.

The Calhoun County Circuit Court jury deliberated for more than two days before finding Marko Lacharr McGee guilty of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, being a felon in possession of a firearm, resisting/obstructing a police officer and felony firearm, according to a press release from the Calhoun County Prosecutor's Office.

McGee, 52, also was charged as a habitual offender - fourth notice. His trial had been delayed by COVID-19-related closures.

First-degree murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole. McGee will be sentenced Aug. 5.

McGee was charged in the May 19, 2018, homicide of Diabulo White, 43.

White's body was found May 21, 2018, in the trunk of his girlfriend's car, which had been towed to a Battle Creek impound lot.

McGee was arrested later the same day after a brief chase involving Battle Creek police. Officers testified McGee was in possession of a semi-automatic pistol, which he threw away while being chased.

During police interviews and at trial, McGee claimed he killed White in self defense after White attacked him.

Citing testimony that demonstrated McGee cleaned the crime scene, hid the body and did not report the death, Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert argued the murder was premeditated rather than self defense.

A pathologist testified White died of blunt head trauma, stab wounds to the neck and strangulation. During closing arguments at the trial, Gilbert argued that because of the nature and extent of White's injuries, and the lack of injuries to McGee, the murder had to be premeditated.

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com or 269-501-5661. Follow him on Twitter: G_SteeleBC

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Battle Creek man faces life in prison for 2018 murder following jury verdict

