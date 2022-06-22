ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Michigan State CB likely retiring after seven years in NFL

By Matt Wenzel
MLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrae Waynes isn’t making it official but appears to be moving on from football. The 29-year-old former Michigan State cornerback who spent the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals told the Geary & Stein Sports Show he’s likely retiring after seven years in the NFL. “It’s...

