Case Keenum: It’s exciting to be Stefon Diggs’ teammate again

By Myles Simmons
NBC Sports
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA few years ago, Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs combined to form one of the best plays of the season with the Minneapolis Miracle. But then the two were separated, as Minnesota elected to sign Kirk Cousins in free agency. Keenum went to Denver, then Washington, and has spent the last...

thecomeback.com

More disturbing details about Deshaun Watson emerge

Regardless of the fact that Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges over the allegations made by over 20 women, the reports and revelations just keep getting worse for the Cleveland Browns quarterback. A day after a 24th woman sued Watson over allegations of sexual assault and harassment during massages,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
The Spun

Houston Spa Owner Reveals Why Deshaun Watson Paid Her $5,000

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has 23 pending civil cases of alleged sexual assault and misconduct — each of which stem from alleged actions that took place during massage sessions. At least three of Watson's accusers worked at the same location under Houston spa owner Dionne Louis. Cash App...
HOUSTON, TX
CBS DFW

Former Dallas Cowboys RB Marion Barber found unresponsive, police say

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A source from within the Cowboys organization told CBS 11 News that former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III was found unresponsive at his home in Frisco. Barber was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth round of the 2005 NFL Draft out of Minnesota. He played for the Cowboys for six seasons from 2005 through 2010, making the Pro Bowl in his third season in the league. He was a popular player among Cowboys fans, rushing for 975 yards in 2007, using a physical running style to score 24 touchdowns during a two year period. He spent his first six seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Chicago Bears for the 2011 season.The older brother of Houston Texans safety Dominique Barber and the son of former New York Jets running back Marion Barber, Jr., he retired from the NFL at the age of 28 in 2012. Barber retired with 4,780 yards rushing and 53 touchdowns in his career.This is a breaking news story, please click back for updates. 
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Dak Prescott gives unfortunate admission after Uvalde school shooting

The tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas resulting in the death of 19 children and two adults has shaken the country to its core. This unfortunate tragedy is the latest of a string of mass shootings in recent weeks, with the tragic shooting in Buffalo, New York occurring earlier this month.
UVALDE, TX
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Explains Why He Should Be Believed Over 26 Women

Following this Tuesday's practice session, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson spoke to the media. Several questions were about his legal situation. It was announced earlier this week that Watson could face two more lawsuits. That would push the total count to 26. Watson was asked by Browns reporters why people...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Lawrence Taylor This Morning

On Thursday morning, Pro Football Focus posted the following question on Twitter: "Who is the best defender of all time?" Most of the responses were the same. NFL fans strongly believe the right answer is Lawrence Taylor. Taylor, who spent his entire career with the New York Giants, was a...
NFL
The Guardian

Baltimore Ravens’ Jaylon Ferguson dies at 26: ‘He was a wonderful young man’

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jaylon Ferguson has died at the age of 26, the team confirmed on Wednesday. The Ravens did not give a cause of death. “We are profoundly saddened by the tragic passing of Jaylon Ferguson,” the team said in a statement. “He was a kind, respectful young man with a big smile and infectious personality. We express our heartfelt condolences to Jaylon’s family and friends as we mourn a life lost much too soon.”
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Herschel Walker News

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker appeared to make an embarrassing mistake during an interview this week. Walker, arguably the best player in Georgia football history, is running for office in the state. The former NFL running back said in an interview this week that there are...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots great Julian Edelman’s bold 8-word message to Rob Gronkowski after retirement

Julian Edelman had a lot of success with Rob Gronkowski when they were still playing together with the New England Patriots, and for him, the veteran TE is the best ever in his position. After Gronkowski officially announced his (second) retirement on Tuesday, tributes poured in for him. Tom Brady shared an emotional tribute for […] The post Patriots great Julian Edelman’s bold 8-word message to Rob Gronkowski after retirement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

Browns Fans React To Former Player Signing With Steelers

The Browns will get a chance to play a familiar face twice next season. Free agent Larry Ogunjobi, who played defensive tackle for Cleveland for four seasons between 2017 and 2021, recently signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi lined up at defensive tackle for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Names His Favorite NFL QB To Sack

Earlier this week, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live where he discussed his future in the league. "[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options."
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Pittsburgh Steelers bolstered their defensive line by adding a veteran to the mix this Tuesday. The AFC North franchise has signed veteran defensive lineman Larry Ogunjobi, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Ogunjobi knows the AFC North well. He's now played for the Steelers, Bengals and Browns, leaving the Ravens...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Details Emerge From Death Of Former NFL Star Tony Siragusa

Earlier this afternoon, the football world learned that NFL defensive tackle Tony Siragusa passed away at the age of 55. Jamal Lewis, who played alongside Siragusa on the Baltimore Ravens' 2000 championship squad, confirmed his former teammate's death to TMZ Sports. "It's a sad day to be a Raven I...
BALTIMORE, MD
Deadline

Tony Siragusa Dies: Super Bowl Winner, Former Fox Sports NFL Analyst & TV Host Was 55

Click here to read the full article. Tony Siragusa, the hulking former NFL defensive tackle who won a Super Bowl with the 2000 Baltimore Ravens, co-hosted the TV series Man Caves and was an NFL sideline analyst at Fox Sports, has died. He was 55. The news was shared on social media by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, but he did not provide details. Full of personality and nicknamed “The Goose” during his 12 NFL seasons, Siragusa was part of the Ravens defense that was considered among the greatest of all time. He began his career the Colts, making the 1990...
NFL
Yardbarker

Steelers QB Kenny Pickett Still Working Despite Break

The Pittsburgh Steelers still have over a month before they report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for training camp, but rookie Kenny Pickett isn't taking the time to relax. During his final interview before the six-week gap, Pickett made it clear that he still has plenty of work to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

What Rob Gronkowski's Retirement Means For Buccaneers Financially

With Rob Gronkowski officially retiring after two years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, you may be curious as to how the move might impact the NFC South giant's cap space. Luckily for the Bucs, it looks like it won't. Or rather, it won't affect them any more than it would have if he were still a free agent.
TAMPA, FL

