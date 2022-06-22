ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Southwest Missouri boarding school faces 19 lawsuits alleging abuse

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
Springfield News-Leader
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j1sjE_0gIVg7Ba00

A Springfield law firm filed five more lawsuits Thursday against Agape Boarding School in Stockton.

This brings the total number of lawsuits against the boys boarding and reform school up to 19. Nine suits were filed in April 2022 by Ryan Frazier of Monsees and Mayer P.C., who also filed the most recent ones.

The most recent suits include students who attended the school as recently as April 2022 alleging that they experienced physical and emotional abuse while at Agape Boarding School.

The suits also allege that Agape violated the Missouri Merchandising Practices Act by misrepresenting or concealing information from parents, such as the quality of education provided, activities at the school, discipline practices, and food and medical treatment available to students.

Each lawsuit requests unspecified damages and a jury trial.

Frazier did not return a request for comment on Tuesday.

Agape Boarding School in Stockton is "a Christian boarding school that turns around rebellious boys," according to its website, and is still open and enrolling students. It is a ministry of Agape Baptist Church, and is a non-profit.

As of publication Tuesday, Agape Boarding School had not returned a request for comment.

In 2021, Cedar County Prosecuting Attorney Ty Gaither charged five former Agape employees with 13 low-level "Class E" felonies, which are punishable by no more than four years in prison, according to previous News-Leader reporting.

More: Cedar County prosecutor charges just five individuals in Agape Boarding School abuse case

Those charges led Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt to ask Gov. Mike Parson permission to leave the case, even though Cedar County had requested his help. The Attorney General's office stated that it wanted 65 criminal counts, including high-level charges of child abuse, against 22 individuals linked to Agape, according to a letter his office sent to Gov. Mike Parson on Sept. 23.

In the letter, Schmitt said that in his view, Gaither "has indicated that he does not intend to seek justice for all of the 36 children who were allegedly victimized by 22 members of the Agape Boarding School staff."

More: Greene County judge finds probable cause in Agape Boarding School Dr. Smock case; accuser takes stand

In March 2022, longtime physician for Agape Boarding School, Dr. David Smock, pleaded not guilty to 12 felony child sex crime charges in Cedar County.

Smock also faces three similar charges in a separate case in Greene County.

Susan Szuch is the health and public policy reporter for the Springfield News-Leader. Follow her on Twitter @szuchsm. Story idea? Email her at sszuch@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Southwest Missouri boarding school faces 19 lawsuits alleging abuse

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
933kwto.com

Springfield Women Back in Greene County Following Arizona Arrest

Two women from Springfield have been returned to the Greene County area following their arrest in May for a custody dispute. Brittany Barnes and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, were arrested in Tucson, Arizona after the couple took Barnes’ children across state lines without permission. Barnes’ does not have custody of her children, and therefore violated the terms of her visitation privilege’s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Stockton, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
Stockton, MO
Government
Springfield, MO
Education
Springfield, MO
Government
City
Stockton, MO
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
Person
Eric Schmitt
Lawrence County Record

Goodman elected Chief Judge

Judge Jack A. L. Goodman, of Monett has been elected by the judges of the Missouri Court of Appeals, Southern District, as the court’s chief judge beginning June 19, 2022. His term as chief judge, expected to last through June 2024, follows that of Judge Gary W. Lynch, who is retiring from the court.
GOODMAN, MO
CJ Coombs

The historical Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri has community help in taking care of the grounds

Peace Church Cemetery.Photo by David M. Habben added to Find a Grave on July 31, 2021. The second oldest cemetery in Jasper County, Missouri. The Peace Church Cemetery in Joplin, Missouri dates back to 1841, so you know it carries a lot of history. Some say it's not only some property with history but also might be haunted. It's easy to speculate, however, that an old cemetery must have paranormal activity. What's definitely clear about this cemetery is that it's rich in history and because it's a cemetery, be respectful when walking on the grounds.
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Police, SWAT team respond to standoff in Springfield

UPDATE 6/23/22: Springfield Police have ruled the deaths of a man and a woman as a murder-suicide in this incident. We’ve posted an updated story with details and names released by the police. UPDATE 9:05 p.m.: More details about the standoff and what led up to it can be found in the link below: UPDATE […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know: Alford plea leads to a manslaughter sentencing in SWMO, and Parsons lake closed until further notice

MOUNT VERNON, Mo – A man is sentenced following a homicide investigation in Mount Vernon, Missouri. Officials say they found the body 49-year old Timothy Goodman of Mount Vernon in a parked car. Authorities say Michael Jones was originally charged with second degree murder and abandonment of a corpse, but he took an Alford Plea deal for Voluntary Manslaughter. He was sentenced 15 years to the Department of Corrections with credit for five years served and a $68 CVS fee.
JOPLIN, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#Missouri Attorney General#Gannett#Reform School#Agape Boarding School#Christian#Agape Baptist Church
Lawrence County Record

Mt. Vernon’s Jones gets plea deal, 15 years in death of Goodman

Guilty of brutally beating roommate to death; likely free in 10 years; escape, other charge dismissed. A former Mt. Vernon resident was sentenced to 15 years in prison after making an Alford Plea in the death of a man with whom he shared a house at the time. Michael W. Jones, 54, who killed Timothy Jones on Sept. 15, 2016, received the sentence as part of a plea bargain on Wednesday, June 15. As part of the plea bargain, the original charge of first-degree murder was amended to voluntary manslaughter, and the other charges Jones was facing, one count of abandoning a corpse and two counts of attempting to escape from custody, were dismissed.
GOODMAN, MO
KYTV

CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive. She’s wanted on several stealing charges and DWI in Greene County. Officers say 22-year-old Antayia Laurice Foxx also goes by the alias Destiny Johnson. Court records show she faces four additional counts of stealing in Greene County. Detectives believe Foxx is connected to cases of vandalism and identity theft.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Fact Finders: Driver questions rules when using the center turn lane

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - We get many traffic questions emailed to Fact Finders. This one relates to the center turn lane on Sunshine near Campbell in Springfield near McDonald’s, Chik-fil-A, and Raising Canes. Some call it ‘Chicken Alley.’. The city of Springfield’s website reads, “Drivers are continually using...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KTTS

Two Bodies Found Dead in Northeast Springfield

Springfield Police discovered two deaths in separate locations yesterday in Northeast Springfield. Officers were first called to a residence on Adams Street, and shortly after to East Caravan near Glenstone. A dead body was found at each of the locations. The deaths are being investigated as suspicious. Both incidents are...
themissouritimes.com

Ground-penetrating radar finds unmarked graves at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources usually uses ground-penetrating radar, or GPR, for finding waterlines and leaks or buried tanks. However, the department put that technology to another use at Nathan and Olive Boone Homestead State Historic Site, where several unmarked graves in both cemeteries on the property were discovered.
MISSOURI STATE
Springfield News-Leader

Springfield News-Leader

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
274K+
Views
ABOUT

Springfield, Missouri News - News-Leader.com is the home page for the Springfield, Mo., News-Leader with in-depth local news, sports and entertainment

 http://news-leader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy