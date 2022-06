A 17-year-old from Ansonia, who police say fled the state after the murder of a Stratford man, appeared in Milford Superior Court for the first time charged as an adult. Monteral Crews is accused of killing Johnny Class, 20, on April 5. Class was shot in the middle of the day while sitting in a friend’s car in Ansonia. Crews's arrest warrant alleges Class's friend drove to Hubbell Avenue to sell Crews some marijuana, but it turned into an attempted robbery with Crews firing into the car and hitting Class, who wasn't part of the deal. During the police investigation, that friend picked Crews as the shooter from a photo line-up, according to the warrant.

STRATFORD, CT ・ 20 HOURS AGO