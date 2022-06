ALEXANDRIA, La. – (WNTZ) As the new school year approaches, Laborde Earles Law Firm recognizes the power of education and creating a bright future for Louisiana children. This summer, Laborde Earles will be giving backpacks to hundreds of children across Central Louisiana. The event, “Project Backpack,” is the law firm’s inaugural school supply giveaway, with a goal to provide an equal opportunity for students returning to school this fall.

