ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

‘There’s a human cost to this’: California school bus funding stalled for 40 years

westobserver.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSACRAMENTO — When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down rural Del Norte County schools, it was the buses that brought students a shred of normalcy. Teachers and staff boarded the yellow buses and helped deliver brown bags of free meals and school supplies. They drove along winding, dilapidated back roads known for...

westobserver.com

Comments / 0

Related
westobserver.com

What happens in California with Roe vs. Wade dead?

SACRAMENTO — Despite the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the landmark federal abortion rights case Roe vs. Wade, access to abortion in California will continue to be protected under state law and those rights will likely be expanded soon by Democratic leaders. The state has been...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rocklin, CA
State
California State
City
Sebastopol, CA
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Education
Local
California Traffic
KATU.com

Some Oregon gun laws now in gray area after Supreme Court ruling, law expert says

PORTLAND, Ore. — Bells tolled at the Augustana Lutheran church in Northeast Portland Thursday morning, one chime for every 98 Oregon lives lost to gun violence this year. For months, leaders at the church have rallied in support of initiatives pushing for more gun control. This week's news conference at the church comes in the immediate wake of a landmark U.S. Supreme Court (SCOTUS) Ruling that could challenge the future of gun laws.
PORTLAND, OR
cannonbeachgazette.com

Treasure hunt to celebrate Oregon's Bottle Bill

The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC) is hosting the 2022 Hidden Bottle Hunt from July 6-10 by hiding six commemorative bottles in parks and trails throughout the state. Clues for the statewide hunt will be posted daily on the Oregon BottleDrop website leading treasure hunters to the final hiding places.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
oregontoday.net

Marijuana Bust Southern Oregon, June 24

On Wednesday, June 22, 2022, the Oregon State Police (OSP) Southwest Region (SWR) Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team, assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 11000 block of East Antelope Rd. Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 2,864 illegal marijuana plants contained in ten (10) greenhouses, were seized. Also located and seized were 209 pounds of processed marijuana bud packaged for sale on the black market, eight (8) firearms, body armor and over $10,000.00 in US Currency. Two (2) individuals were detained, identified, and interviewed. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $66,000.00 in fines were levied on the property owner for violations of unapproved greenhouse structures, multiple unapproved electrical installations, unapproved marijuana production, prohibited camping within a marijuana grow site and solid waste. The investigation is on-going and no further information is available at this time.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Oregon Fish Screening Task Force, June 23

SALEM, Ore – Oregon’s Fish Screening Task Force meets Thursday and Friday, June 23-24 in Salem. On June 23, the Task Force will visit several project sites in the Willamette Valley. With advance notice, the public can attend the field trip via their own transportation. The June 24 meeting is held 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. at ODFW headquarters in Salem, and the public may attend in person or virtually through Teams. The agenda includes updates on the Fish Screening Program, projects, and funding. Public participation is encouraged, and you must pre-register 48 hours in advance to provide verbal testimony. Public comments will be heard at 10 a.m. Written comments will be accepted and are encouraged. When registering to speak, please provide your first and last name, which agenda item you wish to speak to, and a valid email address and phone number. To register to speak during the meeting send an email to Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov and include the information listed above. You do not need to pre-register to provide written comment. The seven-member Fish Screening Task Force meets twice annually and as needed, as decided by the Task Force, to advise ODFW on fish screening policies and issues. Task Force members represent agriculture, fishing and conservation, and the general public. Additional information on the Task Force or the ODFW Fish Screening Program is available on the ODFW website or by contacting Katherine Nordholm, ODFW Fish Screening Program Coordinator, at (503) 947-6274 or Katherine.e.nordholm@ODFW.Oregon.gov. Reasonable accommodations will be provided as needed for individuals requesting assistive hearing devices, sign language interpreters or large-print materials. Individuals needing these types of accommodations may call the Information and Education Division at 800-720-6339 or 503-947-6002 at least 24-hours in advance of the meeting.
SALEM, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#High School#Los Angeles City Council#Virtual School
WWEEK

State of Jefferson Leader Endorses Greater Idaho Movement

A backer of Oregon’s most storied secessionist movement has joined ranks with its newest and most successful. The Greater Idaho movement, which seeks to move the border of Oregon west and absorb 14 Oregon counties into Idaho, received an endorsement Monday from Robert Chard, the most recent leader of the State of Jefferson, a movement to carve a new, separate state out of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
IDAHO STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon to begin sending $600 stimulus payments to low-income workers this week

More than 200,000 Oregon workers will receive $600 checks from the state as soon as this week. Oregon lawmakers in March approved the one-time stimulus payments for certain low-income workers. The payments will go to Oregonians who claimed the Earned Income Tax Credit in 2020, a tax break for low-income working households, and lived within the state in the last six months of that year.
OREGON STATE
KDRV

$600 assistance payments headed for 236,000 Oregon households this week

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Revenue will begin distributing One-Time Assistance Payments of $600 to more than 236,000 qualifying households later this week. Payments will be received by direct deposit or by check by July 1, 2022. To qualify households must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit...
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
opb.org

Oregon wastewater data shows far more people have COVID than is apparent through testing

Last month, a new COVID-19 variant from the omicron family spread across Oregon, causing a seventh wave of infections. On paper, this seventh wave hasn’t looked particularly impressive, peaking in late May at about 1,500 new cases reported per day. But data from sewage samples collected at wastewater treatment plants across the state suggests that the BA2 omicron variant is silently causing far more infections than are showing up in state testing tallies.
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

COVID-19 in Oregon/Coos Co., June 22

OHA report, June 21, 2022 – Cases: 4,213 new, 795,553 total; Deaths: 2 new, 7,729 total; Hospitalized – 309, nine more than Monday, June 20, 2022. CHW report, June 21, 2022 – New cases: 16; Active cases: 357; Hospitalizations: 5; New deaths: 0, 155 total; Total cases: 11,659.
COOS COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy