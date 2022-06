We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Plates — especially if you have them in a range of sizes — can be one of the more curiously difficult things to store in the kitchen. Plate racks tend be bulky while rarely seeming to fit enough and stacking dishes is a short road to accidents and damaging your beautiful dishware. When I ran into this low-profile wood version from WhiteRiverWoodworks on Etsy, I knew it was a game-changer. Hand crafted from maple wood, the rack has a hue that matches a vast majority of wood cabinet interior finishes and a height of only 3/4 if an inch, so it blends right in.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO