NEW YORK -- Hundreds of thousands of New York City students missed more than a dozen days of school this year due to COVID-19, and it's prompting fears that they will fall even further behind.CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has more on what one school did to get students back to class.Jaden Bruno is now back on track at A-Tech Public High School in Brooklyn, but the disruptions caused by the pandemic took their toll."You're home and the only type of thoughts you can have is negative thoughts because you have family members dying. You have friends dying," Bruno said.The loss of...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO