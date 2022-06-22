ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago City Council alderman’s ordinance proposal would expand towing of vehicles blocking bike lanes

By Internewscast
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (WLS) — A Chicago alderman is expected to introduce a new ordinance to make bike lanes safer on Wednesday. The ordinance would expand the city’s ability to immediately tow any vehicles that are blocking bike lanes. SEE MORE: Chicago...

CHICAGO, IL
