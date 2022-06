The U.S. Supreme Court today issued a decision that kills state and local laws requiring gun owners to be licensed to carry concealed firearms in places outside of their homes. The ruling came in a case brought by the New York State Rifle & Pistol Association against the Superintendent of the New York State Police. The court case challenged New York state laws that require a person to prove there is a special need to carry a concealed weapon for self-protection and obtain a license to carry a concealed weapon outside of the home.

