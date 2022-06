KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A standoff at a Kalamazoo area motel that lasted for more than four hours ends with an arrest. Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Police confirmed the home invasion suspect was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, after barricading himself in a room at the Motel 6 on Vanrick Drive just off Sprinkle Road.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO