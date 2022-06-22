In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

1 / 30Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harrison County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 8,092

2 / 30OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ashland County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.5%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%

– Median year built: 1967

– Total homes: 22,361

3 / 30Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#28. Clark County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 6.9%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 61,283

4 / 30Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Perry County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 19.5%

– Median year built: 1976

– Total homes: 15,361

5 / 30Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Auglaize County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.3%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 20,020

6 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Preble County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.6%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 17,929

7 / 30Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Paulding County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.2%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 8,764

8 / 30Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%

– Median year built: 1973

– Total homes: 8,015

9 / 30w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tuscarawas County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.5%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 40,247

10 / 30Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Putnam County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.1%

– Median year built: 1970

– Total homes: 13,954

11 / 30Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Huron County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 11.2%

– Median year built: 1967

– Total homes: 25,314

12 / 30636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbiana County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.8%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.6%

– Median year built: 1963

– Total homes: 46,800

13 / 30Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Belmont County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.3%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 32,202

14 / 30Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monroe County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 7,476

15 / 30Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fulton County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 13.2%

– Median year built: 1969

– Total homes: 17,584

16 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Defiance County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.7%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 16,805

17 / 30Canva

#14. Cuyahoga County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 5.9%

– Median year built: 1956

– Total homes: 617,795

18 / 30OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ashtabula County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.8%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 46,224

19 / 30Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Van Wert County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.2%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.4%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 12,724

20 / 30User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Crawford County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.3%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.5%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 20,019

21 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coshocton County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 12.7%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 16,441

22 / 30Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Williams County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.1%

– Median year built: 1965

– Total homes: 16,652

23 / 30James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marion County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.9%

– Median year built: 1961

– Total homes: 27,878

24 / 30User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wyandot County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.7%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.0%

– Median year built: 1964

– Total homes: 9,963

25 / 30Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hardin County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 10.4%

– Median year built: 1966

– Total homes: 13,224

26 / 30User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sandusky County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.4%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.6%

– Median year built: 1959

– Total homes: 26,347

27 / 30Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Champaign County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.0%

– Homes built since 2000: 9.1%

– Median year built: 1968

– Total homes: 16,824

28 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Darke County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.9%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.8%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 22,975

29 / 30Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Henry County

– Homes built before 1939: 33.6%

– Homes built since 2000: 8.5%

– Median year built: 1960

– Total homes: 12,130

30 / 30Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Seneca County

– Homes built before 1939: 36.1%

– Homes built since 2000: 7.6%

– Median year built: 1958

– Total homes: 24,157

