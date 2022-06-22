ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Counties in Ohio with the most pre-war homes

By Stacker
In some ways, that’s a good thing. Pre-war homes often contained materials we know to be hazardous today, like asbestos and lead. But their signature characteristics, including hardwood floors, nickel accents, ornate crown molding, and high ceilings, are among the features many people look for in a dream home.

Preserving the history of these properties, many of which you’ll find on the National Register of Historic Places , is labor that often extends beyond the scope of an individual homeowner. Depending on where these homes are located, special permission by local historic commissions may be required before renovations can be done in an effort to preserve their historic architectural integrity.

Stacker compiled a list of counties in Ohio with the most pre-war homes using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Counties are ranked by the highest percent of homes that were built before 1939 based on 2020 5-year estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OO0Kc_0gIVdMRr00

1 / 30Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Harrison County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 8,092

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3omopt_0gIVdMRr00

2 / 30OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#29. Ashland County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.5%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.0%
– Median year built: 1967
– Total homes: 22,361

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0feox3_0gIVdMRr00

3 / 30Cindy Funk // Wikicommons

#28. Clark County

– Homes built before 1939: 25.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 6.9%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 61,283

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CjEf2_0gIVdMRr00

4 / 30Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Perry County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 19.5%
– Median year built: 1976
– Total homes: 15,361

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jpxuL_0gIVdMRr00

5 / 30Derek Jensen // Wikimedia Commons

#26. Auglaize County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.3%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 20,020

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yl8Dx_0gIVdMRr00

6 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#25. Preble County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.6%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 17,929

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ugl73_0gIVdMRr00

7 / 30Myself // Wikimedia Commons

#24. Paulding County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.2%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 8,764

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6A8M_0gIVdMRr00

8 / 30Tim Kiser // Wikimedia Commons

#23. Morgan County

– Homes built before 1939: 26.7%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.8%
– Median year built: 1973
– Total homes: 8,015

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PgII3_0gIVdMRr00

9 / 30w:User:Malepheasant // Wikimedia Commons

#22. Tuscarawas County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.5%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 40,247

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhbNW_0gIVdMRr00

10 / 30Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Putnam County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.1%
– Median year built: 1970
– Total homes: 13,954

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38IdRG_0gIVdMRr00

11 / 30Kevin Marsh // Wikimedia Commons

#20. Huron County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 11.2%
– Median year built: 1967
– Total homes: 25,314

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fI6gA_0gIVdMRr00

12 / 30636Buster // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Columbiana County

– Homes built before 1939: 27.8%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.6%
– Median year built: 1963
– Total homes: 46,800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iZMUT_0gIVdMRr00

13 / 30Bwsmith84 // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Belmont County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.3%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 32,202

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36oK46_0gIVdMRr00

14 / 30Bwsmith84// Wikimedia Commons

#17. Monroe County

– Homes built before 1939: 28.7%
– Homes built since 2000: 14.4%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 7,476

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24NyXH_0gIVdMRr00

15 / 30Darren56brown // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Fulton County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 13.2%
– Median year built: 1969
– Total homes: 17,584

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hhqOF_0gIVdMRr00

16 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#15. Defiance County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.7%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 16,805

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fGpqr_0gIVdMRr00

17 / 30Canva

#14. Cuyahoga County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 5.9%
– Median year built: 1956
– Total homes: 617,795

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3djWQL_0gIVdMRr00

18 / 30OZinOH // Wikimedia Commons

#13. Ashtabula County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.8%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 46,224

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16y91x_0gIVdMRr00

19 / 30Derek Jensen (Tysto) // Wikimedia Commons

#12. Van Wert County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.2%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.4%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 12,724

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMnvS_0gIVdMRr00

20 / 30User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#11. Crawford County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.3%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.5%
– Median year built: 1960
– Total homes: 20,019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ozshJ_0gIVdMRr00

21 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#10. Coshocton County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 12.7%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 16,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0roDUY_0gIVdMRr00

22 / 30Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#9. Williams County

– Homes built before 1939: 29.7%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.1%
– Median year built: 1965
– Total homes: 16,652

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLr2k_0gIVdMRr00

23 / 30James St. John // Wikimedia Commons

#8. Marion County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.9%
– Median year built: 1961
– Total homes: 27,878

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WwxBv_0gIVdMRr00

24 / 30User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#7. Wyandot County

– Homes built before 1939: 30.7%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.0%
– Median year built: 1964
– Total homes: 9,963

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zRKKd_0gIVdMRr00

25 / 30Christopher L. Riley // Wikimedia Commons

#6. Hardin County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 10.4%
– Median year built: 1966
– Total homes: 13,224

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SzggL_0gIVdMRr00

26 / 30User:OHWiki // Wikimedia Commons

#5. Sandusky County

– Homes built before 1939: 31.4%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.6%
– Median year built: 1959
– Total homes: 26,347

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NI5PA_0gIVdMRr00

27 / 30Jim Roberts // Wikimedia Commons

#4. Champaign County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.0%
– Homes built since 2000: 9.1%
– Median year built: 1968
– Total homes: 16,824

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ff2WS_0gIVdMRr00

28 / 30Nyttend // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Darke County

– Homes built before 1939: 32.9%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.8%
– Median year built: 1960
– Total homes: 22,975

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35EKNV_0gIVdMRr00

29 / 30Art Anderson // Wikimedia Commons

#2. Henry County

– Homes built before 1939: 33.6%
– Homes built since 2000: 8.5%
– Median year built: 1960
– Total homes: 12,130

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gTgmO_0gIVdMRr00

30 / 30Ndutro // Wikimedia Commons

#1. Seneca County

– Homes built before 1939: 36.1%
– Homes built since 2000: 7.6%
– Median year built: 1958
– Total homes: 24,157

