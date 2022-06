Charles Malone was waiting in line at Oakland Hope in Pontiac when he saw an artist with dozens of spray paint cans and a bright yellow metal scaffolding. Malone grabbed his phone and snapped a few photos. He wasn’t the only one who noticed artist Zach Curtis working in the blistering heat last week. Curtis, 29, of Waterford, has created murals across Michigan and the U.S., and some in Mexico, too. He’s had a Pontiac studio for five years and a goal of creating a new mural every year in the city.

PONTIAC, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO