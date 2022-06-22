ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Murderer of Trevon Perry Sentenced

 2 days ago
Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison

PASO ROBLES — District attorney Dan Dow announced on June 21 that Nicholas Christopher Ron, Jr. (date of birth 08/16/1996) had been sentenced to 28 years to life in prison for the March 15, 2020, first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon Perry (27). Ron also admitted that he personally used a firearm in the commission of the murder.

Trevon Perry’s family initially reported him missing on March 16, 2020. Within days of his disappearance, law enforcement began to investigate the matter as a possible homicide. An intensive, multi-agency, months-long investigation followed. On June 20, 2020, Trevon’s remains were discovered buried in the backyard of Ron’s relative in Riverside, California.

Ron was charged with murder, and nine others, including several of Ron’s family members, were charged as accessories to the murder for their varying roles in concealing the crime.

On March 15, 2022, Ron pleaded guilty to the first-degree premeditated murder of Trevon and admitted he personally used a handgun in the commission of that murder. Today, he was sentenced to 28 years to life in prison by San Luis Obispo County Superior Court Judge Jesse J. Marino.

“No number of years in prison could be enough to adequately pay for Trevon’s senseless death,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “We continue to grieve for Trevon’s family and loved ones. Trevon Perry will always be missed and remembered.”

At Tuesday’s sentencing hearing, Trevon’s younger sister and parents provided the court with powerful impact statements expressing their heartbreak at the terrible loss of Trevon and their frustration with the court process. They also credited the hard work of investigators in bringing the case to prosecution.

The case was investigated by the Paso Robles Police Department with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation, District Attorney’s Central Coast Cyber Forensic Lab, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office, Riverside Police Department, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and California Department of Justice. The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorneys Mike Frye and Delaney Henretty.

mynewsla.com

Teenager Arrested For Alleged Illegal Possession of Two Firearms

A 15-year-old boy was behind bars Wednesday for alleged illegal possession of two firearms. The Coachella Valley Crime Gang Task Force, the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team searched a residence in the 83000 block of Beverly Court in Indio on Tuesday evening, where they allegedly found a loaded .40 caliber semi-auto handgun and a 9mm semi-auto handgun, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
INDIO, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Stealing ATV at Gunpoint in Perris

A 19-year-old man suspected of stealing a Perris resident’s all-terrain vehicle at gunpoint was behind bars Thursday. Saul Garcia of Moreno Valley was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and carjacking. Garcia is being held in lieu of $60,000 bail.
PERRIS, CA
davisvanguard.org

Murder Conviction Collapses in Orange County In Wake of Evidence Scandal

Santa Ana, CA – The murder conviction of Ramon Alvarez was overturned by a US District Court Central District of California in March. In late May, Assistant Orange County DA Troy Pino wrote, “After a thorough review of the case, the Office of the Orange County District Attorney has elected not to retry Mr. Alvarez in this case.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ

15-year-old Indio teen arrested after handguns found during a search warrant

A 15-year-old boy is behind bars after authorities found multiple handguns during a search warrant in Indio. The weapons-related search warrant took place Tuesday evening on Beverly Court in Indio. It was led by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force with assistance from the Palm Desert Special Enforcement Team, the Palm Desert Business District Team, and Rancho Mirage Special Enforcement Team, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.
INDIO, CA
