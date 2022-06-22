Two injured in shooting at East Windsor hotel

File photo

EAST WINDSOR — Two people were injured in a shooting at the Rodeway Inn Tuesday evening.

Police received a 911 call around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday from a person who reported that they were in a parking lot in Windsor Locks, with a victim of a shooting.

The caller said the victim was shot while they were driving through the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn. The shooter was in another vehicle, they told police.

Police responded to the parking lot and located the victim, who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A second person was transported with possible injuries from bullet fragments.

The investigation revealed that as the victim’s and shooter’s vehicles passed by each other in the inn’s parking lot, the shooter rolled down their window and fired a gun. Both vehicles then fled the area, and the vehicle the victim was riding in ended up in Windsor Locks, police said.

No arrests have been made yet in the case, but police said the shooting doesn’t appear to be random.