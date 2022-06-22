ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shasta, CA

Shasta District Fair is back better than ever

actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome businesses like Becca’s Café are already seeing a boom in business. Workers...

www.actionnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionnewsnow.com

85-acre control burn planned in Tehama County next week

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE and the Sierra Pacific Industries is planning to burn 85 acres on Wednesday in Tehama County. CAL FIRE says the burn will be south of Highway 36 East in the area of Shelton Ridge. The burn will begin at 10 a.m. and should be...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Nurses at Shasta Regional Medical Center holding a 1-day strike

REDDING, Calif. - Shasta Regional Medical nurses started their one-day strike in front of the emergency room to demand safer working conditions to better care for their patients. Shasta Regional Medical nurses have been working on a new contract since May 2021. A couple of things they're asking for are...
SHASTA, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

3 Shasta County Supervisors Kill Pride-Month Resolution; Demonstrate Disdain, Disregard, for LGBTQ Community

Tuesday, Shasta County lived up to its growing reputation as a backwater, hateful, bigoted place when the trio of destructive supervisors obliterated chances for a Pride Month resolution. Had it passed, the resolution would have cost the county nothing, but would have been a show of support and encouragement for LGBTQ citizens, many of whom have faced discrimination for who they are and whom they love.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Shasta, CA
Business
City
Shasta, CA
actionnewsnow.com

CAL FIRE knocks down Tehama County fire, power restored

TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. 10:40 A.M. UPDATE - CAL FIRE has knocked down a vegetation fire just outside of the Corning city limits. Crews responded to the fire in the area of Orland Avenue and Samson Avenue around 8:20 a.m. When crews arrived, they found vegetation burning under solar panels and...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
activenorcal.com

An Underground Visit to Lava Beds National Monument

This past weekend, Kiva and I visited Lava Beds National Monument for an overnight trip. I’ve been a few times before. However, on my last visit I was unable to do any real caving after I twisted my ankle so I was eager to return. The heat in Redding...
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Forward progress stopped for vegetation fire in Ono

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. 11 A.M. UPDATE - Firefighters have stopped the forward progress of the vegetation fire burning in Ono, CAL FIRE Shasta County said. Firefighters say the fire is about 2-5 acres in the area of Rainbow Lake Road. Crews are working to knock down flames near a barn...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Proclamation to designate June as Pride Month fails in Shasta County

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Shasta County supervisors failed to pass a proclamation that would designate June as Pride Month on Tuesday. The supervisor chambers were filled with LGBTQ community members and activists hoping to see the board approve Pride Month in Shasta County. Jessica Wuerth is the board president of...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
actionnewsnow.com

Trinity County attempted murder suspect arrested in Humboldt County

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. - A Humboldt County man wanted for attempted murder in Trinity County was arrested on Wednesday, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office said. 41-year-old Cody Sides was wanted for numerous local and out-of-county warrants, including attempted murder out of Trinity County. Sides was located by deputies and...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
myrcns.com

Shotgun blast from Anderson resident protecting his family ends violent crime spree and felon’s life

ANDERSON, Calif., — Authorities say a convicted felon with a criminal history that included arrests for stalking, making criminal threats, violating a domestic violence restraining order, drug possession, resisting arrest and other crimes has died after being shot by a resident whose home the suspect was repeatedly ramming with his vehicle Sunday evening, June 19.
ANDERSON, CA
crimevoice.com

NPU Arrests Three at East Redding Problem House

Originally published as a Redding Police Department Facebook post – “On Thursday, June 16th, Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit (NPU) served a search warrant on Bond St. based on several neighborhood complaints on this problem residence. Upon serving the search warrant, NPU officers contacted the occupants, identified as 29 year old Joshua Powell, 28 year old Alexandria Miller-Williams, and four young juveniles under the age of 8. Officers also contacted and 36 year old Mark McClendon as he attempted to flee out the back of the residence. McClendon was found to be a parolee at large.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Shasta County man sentenced 26 years for 7 felonies

SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - A man has been sentenced to 26 years in prison for seven felonies, including assault with a deadly weapon and domestic violence, according to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office. The district attorney said 37-year-old Jordan Alexander was sentenced to 26 years as part of...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Trinity County burglary suspects identified, arrested

Originally published as a Trinity County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post:. “In May of 2022, a residential burglary was reported in the area of Trinity Center. During the course of the investigation, the suspects were identified as Jonathan Momsen and Candice Ferguson. On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, a Search Warrant...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man with 4 ounces of meth arrested for 3rd time this year

CORNING, Calif. - An Orland man was arrested for the third time this year after officers located more than four ounces of methamphetamine during a traffic stop, the Corning Police Department said. An officer and K-9 Blaze pulled over a motorcycle driven by 62-year-old Loren Skidmore of Orland on Wednesday....
CORNING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Boys arrested for arson and threatening to kill a witness

REDDING, Calif. - Two boys were arrested for arson in Redding. Investigators said they set a series of fires and threatened to kill a woman who saw them start the fire. The fires broke out around 3 p.m. Monday in the area of Lake Boulevard and Saint Marks Street in Redding. The fires burned together and burned about two acres along the railroad tracks.
REDDING, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy