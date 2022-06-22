Shasta District Fair is back better than ever

Tuesday, Shasta County lived up to its growing reputation as a backwater, hateful, bigoted place when the trio of destructive supervisors obliterated chances for a Pride Month resolution. Had it passed, the resolution would have cost the county nothing, but would have been a show of support and encouragement for LGBTQ citizens, many of whom have faced discrimination for who they are and whom they love.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO