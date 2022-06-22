ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Video: Class of 2023 wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. spring highlights

By Staff
insidethehall.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClass of 2023 Bishop Ireton (Va.) and New World wing Jamie Kaiser Jr. is firmly on the Indiana recruiting radar and told Inside the Hall that he’s “supposed to be taking” a visit to Bloomington soon. Here’s what Kaiser Jr. told Inside the Hall earlier this...

2022 Big Ten-ACC Challenge matchups announced, Indiana to host North Carolina

Indiana will host North Carolina in the 2022 Big Ten-ACC Challenge, the Big Ten announced Friday morning. The matchup will take place on Wednesday, November 30. The Tar Heels finished last season 29-10 and were the national runner-up after a surprising run in the NCAA tournament. North Carolina was a No. 8 seed in the tournament, but upset Baylor and UCLA before knocking off Cinderella Saint Peter’s to reach the Final Four.
INDIANA STATE
HoosiersNow

Jalen Hood-Schifino Ready to Hit the Ground Running at Indiana

Indiana freshman Jalen Hood-Schifino is well prepared to be a college star after two years at national prep champion Montverde Academy, and even though he considers himself a true point guard, he's looking forward to playing alongside current Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson. "I think we both compliment each other's games very well,'' he said.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
iuhoosiers.com

King Makes History with 200-Meter World Title

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Former Indiana swimming and diving standout Lilly King won her first-ever 200-meter breaststroke world title at the 19th FINA World Championships on Thursday (June 23) in Budapest and made American swimming history while doing so. Per Braden Keith, editor-in-chief of the swimming and diving news website...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WANE 15

IHSAA alters basketball tournament format

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Starting this upcoming season the Indiana high school boys and girls basketball tournaments will look a little bit different as the IHSAA voted 15-2 to alter the postseason format. Instead of playing two games at the regional level and one game at semi-state, the IHSAA will now play just one regional game […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Southside Times

Roncalli’s perfect season one for the record books

As the defending Class 4A state champion with one of the nation’s top high school pitchers in junior Keagan Rothrock, the Roncalli High School softball team took a unique approach to the season. “We played with a chip on our shoulder all season and looked at everything from an...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Abby Joseph

3 Fabulous Places to Visit in Indiana

Situated in the heart of the Midwest, Indiana offers visitors a chance to experience a diverse range of activities and attractions. From its bustling cities to its picturesque countryside, Indiana has something to offer everyone.
INDIANA STATE
newsnowdc.com

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, Bloomington

Basilla Jean Rogers, 92, of Bloomington, died Thursday, June 16, at Bell Trace Senior Living Center in Bloomington. She was born in Jasper to Oscar and Mary (Beck) Schuetter. Basilla attended Jasper High School. She moved to Indianapolis to work for Lake Central Airlines. In Indianapolis she met and married Kenneth Rogers, originally from Grand Rapids, Michigan. She and Kenneth adopted their only child, Randy Joseph, in 1967. She later worked in the school cafeteria and for several years and for Mayflower Moving Company in the bookkeeping department. She and Ken enjoyed travel, camping, especially in Michigan with Ken’s family, and supporting many of Randy’s activities, including baseball, and Indiana University sports. Upon her retirement in 1998 she moved to Bloomington where she became an active member of St. Charles Catholic Church and volunteered at Opportunity House and other local charities. She was active in the activities of her two grandchildren and kept close ties to extended Jasper and Michigan families. She moved to the Bell Trace Senior Living Center and became active in various events and activities and enjoyed a number of close friends there.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Bubbling mineral springs in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Trinity Springs in Martin County is so small you might drive through it and not even know it, but that was not always the case. “At one time, there were multiple hotels and the site of one of them is also called the Mustering Elm Park” said Martin County Historian […]
MARTIN COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Queen of Terre Haute General Manager named

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — We now know who will be managing the upcoming Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort. During an exclusive interview with WTWO/WAWV’s Nicole Krasean, Churchill Downs officials announced that Mike Rich will be the general manager of the coming Casino. “I’m very excited to be employee number one,” said Rich. “It’s […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
newsnowdc.com

Nathan P. Knies, 45, Evansville

Nathan P. Knies, 45, of Evansville, died Monday, June 20, at his home. He was born in Jasper March 30, 1977, to Patrick and Betty (Fleck) Knies. Nathan was a 1995 graduate of Jasper High School and a graduate of the University of Southern Indiana. He was an IT specialist for George Koch and Sons in Evansville. He was a member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Evansville and the Knights of Columbus. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and watching and attending their sporting events. He loved music, playing video games, especially with his daughters, and going Jeeping.
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

The worst-run major cities in the US: study

(NEXSTAR) – Between crime, COVID-19 and the local economy, it’s hard to run a city these days. One recent study attempts to quantify who’s doing it well – and who is not. WalletHub examined the 150 largest cities in the U.S., and evaluated each city’s credit...
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHI

Gears for Grunts car show set for this weekend in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Whether you're a fan of old or new cars, you're sure to find something interesting at the Gears for Grunts car show. The Loyal Veterans Battalion puts on the annual event. Each year, the group raises money to help local homeless veterans and others in...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
duboiscountyfreepress.com

2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair pageant contestants

Here are the contestants for the 2022 Dubois County 4-H Fair Miss and Teen Miss pageants. The pageant will be held this Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 3:00 in the JHS auditorium. The Dubois County 4-H Fair takes place July 18-22, 2022. For more information, click here. Photos courtesy of...
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
WLKY.com

Southern Indiana man arrested on child molestation charges

SELLERSBURG, Ind. — A southern Indiana man has been arrested on several counts of child molestation, according to the Indiana State Police. Tyson Myers, 49, of Austin, is accused of molesting an underage child 14 times since January. Investigators say that he has left his home and job and...

