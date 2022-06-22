ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

North Dakota Man with ‘Obsession’ for ‘Physically Abusive Sexual Acts’ Gets Decades in Prison for Using Snapchat to Prey on Young Girls

By Matt Naham
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 23-year-old North Dakota man was sentenced on Tuesday to spend the next three decades behind bars for serially preying on young girls he targeted on Snapchat. A signed plea agreement filed in December 2021 shows that Dawson M. Rouse pleaded guilty to 21 charges — 15 for coercion and enticement...

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 20

Related
Law & Crime

Woman Charged with Killing ‘Stepson’ by Stuffing ‘Packed Together’ Baby Wipes Down His Throat

A Pennsylvania woman is behind bars this week for allegedly killing a 3-year-old child who choked to death on baby wipes, state police say. Chelsea R. Cooley, 31, was taken into custody on Monday and charged with several felonies in connection with the child’s death, including criminal homicide, strangulation, and aggravated assault of a victim less than 6 years old.
BEDFORD, PA
Law & Crime

‘An Unspeakable Level of Evil’: Milwaukee Man Who Murdered 12-Year-Old Grandson with Sledgehammer Sentenced to Prison

A Milwaukee grandfather will spend the rest of his life in prison for the brutal murder of his 12-year-old grandson last year, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. Circuit Court Judge Stephanie G. Rothstein on Monday sentenced Andrez D. Martina to serve two consecutive life sentences for beating young Andre Smith II to death with a variety of weapons, including a mallet and a sledgehammer.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Law & Crime

‘He Was an Inconvenience’: Idaho Woman Gets Life in Prison for Torturing and Abusing Stepson, 9, to Death

An Idaho woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of her 9-year-old stepson. Monique Osuna, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree in February of this year. She admitted to killing her stepson — who she said she never wanted — through a multifaceted and voluminous pattern of abuse that culminated in his death in September 2020.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
Law & Crime

N.C. ‘Serial Killer’ Linked to Disappearances and Deaths of 4 Women Gets Life in Prison After Striking Plea Deal with Feds

A North Carolina man and alleged “serial killer” was sentenced to life in federal prison in South Carolina earlier this week. Daniel Glen Printz, 59, killed 80-year-old Edna Suttles in August 2021. The defendant admittedly kidnapped the victim after the two met at a Food Lion in Travelers Rest, S.C. He entered a plea agreement earlier this month which was unsealed on Tuesday, June 21.
TRAVELERS REST, SC
TheDailyBeast

California Man Tortured and Raped His Roommate for 5 Months, Cops Say

A California man who allegedly held a 22-year-old woman in his home against her will for months has been arrested and slammed with a slew of charges, including torture, false imprisonment, mayhem, forcible rape, and other crimes. Peter Anthony McGuire, 59, allegedly took the woman prisoner earlier this year, according to San Bernardino County officials, when she moved into his home. “Very soon after moving into the house she was not allowed to leave, she was held there against her will by him and at that point was subjected to multiple assaults” for five months, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department told ABC7. A criminal complaint subsequently obtained by the New York Post accused McGuire of torturing the woman, cutting her tongue, putting out her eye, and slitting her nose, ear, and lip. He also “maliciously” maimed one of her body parts, unidentified in the complaint, which states that McGuire “did disable, disfigure and render it useless.” The victim was able to escape McGuire’s home on June 9 and contacted the authorities minutes later, according to ABC7. She was in the hospital and in stable condition as of Tuesday, according to officials.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Law & Crime

‘There Was Blood Everywhere’: Walgreens Employee Charged with Killing Teen Co-Worker Who Told Management His ‘Advances’ Made Her ‘Uncomfortable’

A Colorado man is behind bars this week for allegedly murdering a teenage Walgreens co-worker who previously “complained” that his advances “made her uncomfortable,” according to an affidavit. The victim, identified as 17-year-old Riley Whitelaw, had reported 28-year-old Joshua Taylor Johnson to management just last year,...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prison#Sentencing#Sexual Intercourse#Violent Crime#Doj
Law & Crime

Our First Look at Teen Accused of Stabbing Her Newborn Baby to Death with Scissors in Colorado

Colorado authorities on Wednesday released two jailhouse mugshots of a teen girl accused of murdering her newborn baby by stabbing the infant to death with a pair of scissors. As Law&Crime first reported on Saturday, Leiyla Marrissa Cepeda, now 18, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her newborn multiple times in Weld County, Colorado.
NUNN, CO
Daily Mail

Boy, 16, harassed woman for four years from age of 12 as he sent undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordered unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day

A teenage boy harassed a woman for four years, from when he was just 12, sending undertakers to her house to 'collect her body' and ordering unwanted taxis and takeaways as he called her 130 times a day. The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, began turning up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Law & Crime

‘As Close as It Gets’ to ‘an Unforgivable Sin’: Judge Sentences Pennsylvania Stepmom Who Starved 12-Year-Old to Death

A Pennsylvania woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars for her role in the horrific torturing and killing of her fiancé’s 12-year-old son. Judge Bradford Charles of the Lebanon County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday handed down a sentence of life without the possibility of parole to 37-year-old Kimberly Marie Maurer for the gruesome 2020 death of Max Schollenberger.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
Law & Crime

‘Tragedies Like This Are Almost Incomprehensible’: Florida Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Son Fatally Shot Father with Unsecured Firearm

A 26-year-old mother of three in Florida was arrested after her 2-year-old son got hold of an unsecured firearm and fatally shot his father, law enforcement authorities say. Marie Ayala was taken into custody last week and charged with multiple crimes stemming from the shooting death of her husband, 26-year-old Reggie Mabry.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
TheDailyBeast

Body-Cam Shows Moment Sniper Took Out an Armed Man Holding Kidnapped Baby

A police sniper in Utah took down a man who was holding both a gun and a kidnapped baby during a standoff in northwestern Arizona, newly released footage obtained by KUTV shows. The nail-biting incident began when police in St. George, Utah, pulled over a car carrying 30-year-old Oscar Alcantara, a woman and her child, who apparently had no relation to Alcantara. The woman escaped but Alcantara, who was armed, sped off with the child. Police were able to stop him near Beaver Dam in Arizona but he ran off with the child, turning the situation into an hourlong standoff in the desert in which cops begged him to release the baby. Eventually, a sniper fired a single shot, killing Alcantara, and allowing the bub to be rescued unharmed. The Feb. 17 incident is still under review by the Mohave County Attorney’s Office, KUTV reports.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two nurse, 52, who claimed husband had died in 'audacious' bid to claim his £400,000 life insurance is struck off after registering to work while suspended due to fraud probe

A mother-of-two nurse who faked her husband's death in an 'audacious' attempt to claim a £400,000 life insurance payout before she lied to get another job while suspended has been struck off. Thulile Bhebhe, 52, told insurers Aviva that her partner Bekezela Bhebhe had suffered a pulmonary embolism while...
ECONOMY
Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
52K+
Followers
10K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy