Shakira seems not to be able to can’t catch a break lately. After making headlines following her split from Gerard Piqué and the accident, her father had in which she was later seen inside an ambulance. Now the Colombian singer is dealing with creepy messages right outside her family home in Barcelona.

The superstar had to call the police and cleaning services to get rid of several graffiti written in English.

GrosbyGroup Creepy messages were spray painted in front of Shakira’s family home in Barcelona

Quotes like, “I love you beautiful woman,” “I’m coming for you, my love,” and “I’m ready to marry you right now and support you” were spray painted on the street leading to the property.

As of this writing, the local police have not released any surveillance video that shows the moment or the person involved in the act.

The messages come weeks after the singer and the soccer player announced the separation. As per Reuters , the stars announced the end of their relationship via their PR agency. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding,” they informed, referring to the two children they have in common, Milan and Sasha .

Journalist Emilio Pérez de Rozas for El Periódico reported that the soccer player moved out of the family home. After that, internet users have not stopped looking for clues on social media to prove that there is a rift between them.

The last post the Colombian dedicated to her partner was last March, with a message full of pride. “600 matches! I don’t think you have ever performed 600 concerts. Your achievements are unprecedented. History is a continuous present, and you are here to continue forging yours, your clubs, ours, and that of future generations,” she wrote.

GettyImages Shakira and Gerard Pique attend Davis Cup Final at Caja Magica on November 24, 2019 in Madrid, Spain.

Weeks later, the Colombian released the song “Te Felicito” with Rauw Alejandro . The song is now under the spotlight, and her fans believe it is a hint to Piqué.

After announcing their separation, they traveled to the Czech Republic to support their son in a competition.

Shakira, 45, and the 35-year-old athlete met in 2010 at the Rock in Rio festival, although many think that their first meeting was in the “Waka Waka” clip for the World Cup. However, they were never together in the filming, as she did her part in the USA and he was in Spain along with other figures such as Lionel Messi, Dani Alves, and Rafael Marquez .

They met in South Africa for the World Cup, an event for which their communication became more fluid. By May 2011, Piqué was spotted at her concert in Barcelona.