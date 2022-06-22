Man on tracks hit by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach

TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — The Nature Conservancy and the Bureau of Land management came together to renovate an onsite bunkhouse to serve as housing for staff. "So we have a number of staff, whether it be conservationist that are visiting, whether it be interns, or visiting researchers from one of our partners who come to our preserves to do vital conservation work and we really need some kind of housing available to them in the local area," said Temperince Morgan, executive director for the Nature Conservancy in Florida. "We've been looking for that opportunity for some years, and along came this opportunity to work with the Bureau of Land Management."

JUPITER, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO