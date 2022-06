Bumblebees get their name from the word bumble, which means to buzz, hum, or move about awkwardly or indistinctly. All 250 extant bumblebee species belong to the genus Bombus, from the Latin word for a buzzing or humming sound. You can find bumblebees throughout the Northern Hemisphere along with South America and parts of Southeast Asia and New Zealand. They serve an important role as pollinators and feature prominently in many of the stories, music, and myths of many cultures around the world. Here are 10 incredible bumblebee facts that demonstrate what makes bumblebees so cool.

