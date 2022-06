On the corner of Ballpark Road and West Main Street in Sterling stands an iconic building that has been part of the Sterling landscape for more than fifty years. The Frist Christian Church. Designed by Architect Robert J. Murrin, my father, of Murrin Kasch Kahn Architects of Sterling and Denver at that time. It is slated to be scraped from the earth for a future re-development by Ballpark LLC. Renderings for possible uses for the site as proposed at a meeting before the Sterling City Council on May 24, 2022 include a strip mall, drive-thru restaurant, gas station, and a convenience store. Does Sterling really need more of these services?

STERLING, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO