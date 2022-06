The US labor market is stronger today than many thought possible. But cracks are emerging, signaling that it’s not going to last. In the past few weeks, companies have announced tens of thousands of job cuts and plans to freeze hiring. The bulk has come from technology, cryptocurrency and real estate firms big and small, which have laid off at least 37,000 workers since May, according to tech job-listings website TrueUp. Brokerages and banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co. are reducing headcount as the housing market cools.

