Bridge indefinitely closed in Clermont

CLERMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Columbia County Emergency Communications Department announced the closure of Stall Bridge on Wednesday. The closure is due to the continuing deterioration of the bridge’s structural components.

Due to the continued structural deterioration, the Columbia County Department of Public Works (DPW) has closed the bridge to all traffic indefinitely. A posted detour will be put in place, which will utilize US Route 9 and Dutchess County Route 78/Columbia County Route 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.