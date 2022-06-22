Bridge indefinitely closed in Clermont
CLERMONT, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Columbia County Emergency Communications Department announced the closure of Stall Bridge on Wednesday. The closure is due to the continuing deterioration of the bridge's structural components.
Due to the continued structural deterioration, the Columbia County Department of Public Works (DPW) has closed the bridge to all traffic indefinitely. A posted detour will be put in place, which will utilize US Route 9 and Dutchess County Route 78/Columbia County Route 2.
