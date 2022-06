Murray State athletics is going through a transition from the Ohio Valley Conference into the Missouri Valley Conference. And Murray will be looking for a new Athletic Director since Kevin Saul has been hired for that same position at Wichita State University. Matt Kelly, who has been with MSU athletics since 2004, has been named as the interim AD. Associate Athletic Director Dave Winder joined WCBL sports director Jeff Waters recently on Coffee Call. Winder says fall sports will be here before you know it and you can get your season tickets and find out more about MSU sports by going to www.goracers.com.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO