This morning, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending nearly 50 years of the constitutional right to abortion. In an opinion reflecting the 6-3 majority—a draft of which had been leaked last month—Associate Justice Samuel Alito declared that Roe “was egregiously wrong from the start” and had “enflamed debate and deepened division.” Nearly half of states are expected to issue all but total bans on abortion, and 13 states already had “trigger bans” in place to outlaw abortion as soon as Roe was overturned. The court’s decision will make it severely harder for people to get access to reproductive care, forcing them to travel hundreds of miles to access a clinic. Those who are already struggling—namely, low-income people and people of color—will be the hardest hit.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 5 HOURS AGO