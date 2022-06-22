ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

BART running single-track service between Concord and Pleasant Hill after partial train derailment

By Will Tran, Caelyn Pender
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmlH5_0gIVZZkE00

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — The BART track between Concord and Pleasant Hill where yesterday a train car partially derailed has returned to single-track service Wednesday morning around 5 a.m., according to a tweet from BART. BART service is again running in both the SFO and Antioch directions.

BART did not have an estimate as to when full service between Pleasant Hill and Concord would be restored.

“We anticipate that the current single-line service will last throughout the rest of the day and evening. We can update you if there are any changes to the service plan,” said Chris Filippi of BART’s External Affairs Department in a statement.

Partial train derailment in Concord disrupts BART service

The route’s service toward SFO was suspended yesterday after a train partially derailed, which officials attributed to the extreme heat causing a curve in the track. Riders instead took buses between the two stations while crews worked to evacuate passengers and clear the tracks.

Crews worked through the night on the tracks and it is “thanks to their work” that the service has returned. according to the tweet.

The rest of the Yellow Line will continue with normal service. BART warned that riders will likely see delays of between five and 15 minutes because of the single track service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

BART delayed on Berryessa line due to police activity

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — BART is experiencing a 10-minute delay on the Berryessa Line in the Dublin/Pleasanton and Berryessa directions due to police activity, according to a tweet from SFBARTalert. Earlier on Monday, BART was experiencing a 20-minute delay in the Antioch and SFO directions due to police activity at the Concord Station. Bay City […]
DUBLIN, CA
KRON4 News

Cal Fire to conduct large prescribed burn east of San Jose

(BCN) — Skies will likely be a bit smoky east of San Jose on Monday and Tuesday when Cal Fire plans to conduct a 73-acre prescribed burn in Joseph D. Grant County Park. In cooperation with the Santa Clara County Parks and Recreation Department, Cal Fire will conduct the burn each day from 9 a.m. […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Concord, CA
Traffic
City
Antioch, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Pleasant Hill, CA
City
Concord, CA
Local
California Traffic
KRON4 News

BART increasing service for SF Pride Parade

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) — It’s no secret that BART is usually the most popular way to get to San Francisco during Pride festivities, which can make for some packed cars. This year, BART says it is increasing service on Sunday in anticipation of the 52nd Annual SF Pride Parade and Celebration. BART will open at […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

135-acre fire in Novato shuts lane down on US-101

NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) — A lane had shut down on US-101 due to a fire in the area, California Highway Patrol said on Monday. All lanes on the highway later opened. The Marin County Emergency Portal said it was roughly 135 acres in size. As of 7:31 p.m., it was fully contained. No evacuations were […]
NOVATO, CA
KRON4 News

Coroner releases names of 3 people killed in train collision

(BCN) — The names of three people killed in a train collision Sunday in unincorporated Contra Costa County were released Monday by the county coroner’s office. KRON On is streaming news live now Dixon residents Julia Mondragon, 41, and Maria Nieves, 72, were killed along with 51-year-old Brentwood resident Mercedes Regalado. An Amtrak train hit […]
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derailment#Sfo
KRON4 News

San Pablo man killed in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Calif. (BCN) — A San Pablo man was shot and killed Saturday night in Richmond, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a 911 call at 9:50 p.m. about a shooting involving a victim in the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. Officers responded and located 31-year-old Juan Martinez lying […]
RICHMOND, CA
KRON4 News

Crash blocks roadway in San Rafael

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (BCN) — According to police, the roadway in the area of Larkspur and Alto streets in San Rafael is blocked due to a traffic collision Saturday morning. Police advised the public to avoid the intersection due to the collision. KRON On is streaming news live now No information was available as to […]
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KRON4 News

SF man stabbed in Tenderloin, in critical condition

(BCN) — A 31-year-old man was stabbed in San Francisco’s Tenderloin District on Saturday, leaving him in life-threatening condition, police said Monday. KRON On is streaming news live now The stabbing was reported around 2:30 p.m. at Leavenworth and Turk streets. The suspect fled after stabbing the victim with a knife, according to police. The […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Rail Transport
KRON4 News

Firefighter injured, six displaced in fire Sunday night

(BCN) — A fire injured a firefighter and displaced six late Sunday night in San Francisco, fire officials said Monday. The 11:23 p.m. blaze broke out at a residence at 636 Moultrie St. The firefighter was taken to an emergency room for care and was released, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. They are […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

City to hold fireworks turn-in event

(KRON) – The City of Petaluma is holding a fireworks turn-in event today from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Petaluma Community Center parking lot. KRON On is streaming news live now Petaluma residents can turn in any fireworks, no questions asked. The city has a zero-tolerance policy for all firework use including those […]
PETALUMA, CA
KRON4 News

Benicia firefighters rescue dog that fell over drop

BENICIA, Calif. (KTXL) — According to a Benicia Fire Department Facebook post, a dog was saved after tumbling over a steep drop in Benicia. The dog landed safely between the top edge and the rocks below, according to the Facebook post. With the help of the Benicia Police Department, the Benicia Fire Department was able […]
BENICIA, CA
KRON4 News

Mobile home fire prompts evacuations in Bay Point

BAY POINT, Calif. (BCN) — Contra Costa County Fire said that a two-alarm fire involving three mobile homes on Bailey Road in Bay Point has been extinguished, the agency tweeted at 5:50 p.m. on Saturday. They are also reporting no injuries. Units will remain to “mop up” and people are asked to avoid the area. […]
BAY POINT, CA
KRON4 News

Fairfield police shoot, injure suspect who shot at officers

(BCN) — Fairfield police shot and injured a suspect after he fired multiple shots at officers during and after a pursuit that ended in Vallejo late Sunday, when the tires of the suspect’s vehicle were punctured with a spike strip. The suspect, Patrick Hall, is expected to survive being shot, according to a news release […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy