Kentucky State Police Participate In Operation SafeDRIVE

Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will be participating in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) from June 21-23. This enforcement campaign targets unsafe driving behavior that often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and commercial vehicles. It complements national efforts to educate all drivers on how to share the roads safely with large trucks. The national SafeDRIVE initiative cracks down on dangerous interstate driving behaviors such as aggressive driving, speeding, tailgating, failing to wear a seat belt, distracted driving, and driving under the influence. During this effort, KSP Commercial Vehicle Inspectors will have scale facilities open, ensuring commercial drivers are following safety regulations, including hours of service compliance, commercial driver license compliance, medical certification, and commercial motor vehicle credentialing. Major Nathan Day, Director for the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, says Operation SafeDRIVE can significantly impact highway safety. He said they know many individuals are traveling through our state in the summer months, and our goal is to make sure everyone makes it to their destinations.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO