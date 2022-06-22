ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Kentucky State Police Participate In Operation SafeDRIVE

By Press Release
Marshall County Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRANKFORT, Ky. (June 21, 2022) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Officers will be participating in the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Operation SafeDRIVE (Distracted Reckless Impaired Visibility Enforcement) from June 21-23. This enforcement campaign targets unsafe driving behavior that often leads to crashes involving passenger cars and commercial...

