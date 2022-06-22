Christian Bale didn’t know what MCU was before ‘Thor’:’I haven’t entered s–t’

Christian Bale needs to read up on his superhero comics.

The Oscar winner, 48, ditched the DC world for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he claims he doesn’t know a thing about it.

The English method actor will next be seen in the MCU’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” and recently revealed to Total Film that he had no hesitations about taking on another superhero role after starring in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy.

“Absolutely not, no,” he said. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!'”

The “American Hustle” star went on, “And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s–t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth installment of the Thor franchise.

The Oscar winner transformed himself into the supervillain, Gorr the God Butcher. Marvel Entertainment

He looked unrecognizable in the teasers for the action flick, donning heavy white and gray makeup and prosthetics.

Bale also touched upon the chats he had with director Taika Waititi about making the character not too serious and how he wanted to add a dance sequence inspired by singer Kate Bush .

“There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude,” the father of two noted. “Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”

Christian Bale is entering the MCU in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” out July 8. FilmMagic

The fourth film in the “Thor” franchise will see Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder going on a quest to battle Gorr and save his family.

“The Fighter” star then divulged that he went on a web search to research his role. However, that was a big mistake and he was shocked at what he found.

“You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it?” he continued. “But I did make the mistake of googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!'”

Bale explained Waititi decided to ax the G-string. “But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a blue screen,” he said. “He could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson will be joining Bale in the forthcoming superhero film, out July 8.