ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Christian Bale didn’t know what MCU was before ‘Thor’:’I haven’t entered s–t’

By Samantha Ibrahim
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

Christian Bale needs to read up on his superhero comics.

The Oscar winner, 48, ditched the DC world for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he claims he doesn’t know a thing about it.

The English method actor will next be seen in the MCU’s “Thor: Love and Thunder” and recently revealed to Total Film that he had no hesitations about taking on another superhero role after starring in Christopher Nolan’s “Batman” trilogy.

“Absolutely not, no,” he said. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!'”

The “American Hustle” star went on, “And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s–t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale plays villain Gorr the God Butcher in the fourth installment of the Thor franchise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2euyxJ_0gIVYo4S00
The Oscar winner transformed himself into the supervillain, Gorr the God Butcher.
Marvel Entertainment

He looked unrecognizable in the teasers for the action flick, donning heavy white and gray makeup and prosthetics.

Bale also touched upon the chats he had with director Taika Waititi about making the character not too serious and how he wanted to add a dance sequence inspired by singer Kate Bush .

“There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude,” the father of two noted. “Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WsHgG_0gIVYo4S00
Christian Bale is entering the MCU in “Thor: Love and Thunder,” out July 8.
FilmMagic
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzS7L_0gIVYo4S00
The fourth film in the “Thor” franchise will see Chris Hemsworth as the God of Thunder going on a quest to battle Gorr and save his family.

“The Fighter” star then divulged that he went on a web search to research his role. However, that was a big mistake and he was shocked at what he found.

“You sort of go, ‘I know what he does.’ It’s right there in the name, isn’t it?” he continued. “But I did make the mistake of googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘They don’t have the right man for that!'”

Bale explained Waititi decided to ax the G-string. “But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a blue screen,” he said. “He could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Russell Crowe and Tessa Thompson will be joining Bale in the forthcoming superhero film, out July 8.

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
hypebeast.com

New 'Thor: Love and Thunder' Trailer Gives Sneak Peek of Gorr the God Butcher Fight Sequence

Marvel has dropped yet another teaser trailer for the highly anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder in anticipation for their ticket sales. The sneak peek gives audiences a better look at supporting characters Valkyrie, played by Tessa Thompson and Gorr the God-Butcher, played by Christian Bale in the expected action sequence. The trailer also showcases Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster superhero moment but most noteably fans get to see a close-up look at why Gorr the God-Butcher poses such a threat to Thor.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Tessa Thompson
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Christopher Nolan
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Kate Bush
Person
Christian Bale
ComicBook

Tessa Thompson Reveals Which Marvel Characters She Won't Interact With in Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder boasts an impressive cast, especially when you factor in the Guardians of the Galaxy. Thor officially met the Guardians in Thor: Infinity War, as they teamed up to face Thanos and his Black Order. The final moments of Avengers: Endgame saw Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder leave Earth and set off on a new cosmic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy, which will be picked up on once Thor: Love and Thunder arrives in theaters July 8th. However, Tessa Thompson recently revealed how Thor: Love and Thunder won't feature the Guardians of the Galaxy interacting with her King Valkyrie character.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Film Star#Dc#English
IGN

“I’ll Put Myself” – Chris Hemsworth Wants to Be in Deadpool 3 Just to Force Off Any Hugh Jackman Wolverine Cameos

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth will soon reprise his role as the Norse God of Thunder in the fourth film of Marvel's Thor franchise in Thor: Love and Thunder. The character made its live-action in 2011's Thor before becoming part of iconic Marvel teams such as The Avengers. Hemsworth is the currently the longest-serving actor in the MCU. However, he doesn't hold the record of playing a superhero character for the most amount of years, as that title goes to his Aussie brother in Hugh Jackman.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Chris Hemsworth Reveals Thor: Ragnarok Co-Star is His Favorite Actress

In just less than one month of anticipation, the long-awaited Thor: Love and Thunder finally arrives in theaters. Aside from Chris Hemsworth's return as the fan-beloved God of Thunder, the upcoming film will also highlight Natalie Portman's Jane Foster as Lady Thor, and the arrival of Christian Bale's menacing villain Gorr The God Butcher.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Deadline

Disney Screens New Scenes From ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ Extended ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Footage – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Disney kicked off its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona today with 12 minutes of footage from July’s Marvel fourquel Thor: Love And Thunder, and throughout the show teased trailers and looks at its other upcoming titles including four never-before-seen scenes from James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way Of Water. Ahead of the Thor footage, Disney’s Head of Global Theatrical Distribution Tony Chambers stressed the importance of immersive storytelling and the studio’s “robust, diverse slate” which kicked off about 60 minutes of footage that was then introduced by EMEA Head of Theatrical Distribution Nick Rush and EMEA...
NFL
The Independent

Christian Bale shares hilarious response after being told he’d ‘entered the MCU’

Christian Bale has recalled his confusion after being confronted with questions about “entering the MCU”.The phrase is used to describe when an actor is cast in a film within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bale is set to play the villainous Gorr the God Butcher in the MCU blockbuster Thor: Love and Thunder, opposite Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.Speaking to Total Film ahead of his MCU debut, the actor rejected speculation that he had reservations about tackling another superhero franchise after the Dark Knight trilogy.“Absolutely not, no,” he said. That didn’t even enter into my head at all. “I’d read...
MOVIES
IGN

Chris Hemsworth Already Has Plans to Stop Playing Thor Before It Is Too Late

Chris Hemsworth, who is gearing up for the release of his fourth Thor movie—the most any character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe has received—says that he already has plans to stop playing the part of the Greek god if it doesn’t feel right to him. The Thor: Love and Thunder star is more than happy to play the titular character as long as there’s something new that hasn’t been done already. Speaking to Total Film, Hemsworth said that he doesn’t want to overstay his welcome at the party and highlighted what it would take for him to play Thor again:
MOVIES
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy