Manhattan, NY

Taxi SUV driver pins 2 women against Manhattan building in crash with cyclist, crowd tries to lift cab off victims

americanmilitarynews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA yellow taxi driver in an SUV ran over a cyclist and pinned two pedestrians against a building at a busy intersection in Midtown Manhattan Monday — triggering a spontaneous effort by horrified spectators to lift the cab off the victims, police said. The crash left six people...

americanmilitarynews.com

