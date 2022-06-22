Taxi SUV driver pins 2 women against Manhattan building in crash with cyclist, crowd tries to lift cab off victims

At least six people have been injured after a taxi mounted a curb in New York.NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell told reporters the southbound cab hit a cyclist before mounting the pavement on Broadway between West 28th and West 29th just before 1pm.It struck two female pedestrians and pinned them against a building wall, before a group of New Yorkers attempted to lift the car off the women.Police are still working to determine the cause of the incident, but believe it to be an accident at the time of writing.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kate Bush: Running Up That Hill reaches number one in UKHouse of Representatives votes to raise minimum age for semiautomatic gun purchasesVictims of Oldham grooming gangs receive apology over GMP and council failures

