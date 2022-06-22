ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

FDA to ban Juul e-cigarettes in the US: report

By Ariel Zilber
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Bb9yG_0gIVYeFC00

The Food and Drug Administration is set to ban Juul e-cigarettes from being sold in the United States, according to a report.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that the FDA could announce the decision as soon as Wednesday.

The agency had been investigating Juul for the past two years while the company sought approval to continue selling its nicotine pods.

Juul landed in hot water some four years ago when its flavored e-cigarettes, which were touted at the time as a carcinogen-free and healthier alternative to traditional cigarettes, were being blamed for a surge in youth vaping .

The company tried to appease federal regulators by banning their sweet and fruit-flavored products.

Thousands of lawsuits have been filed in the US against the company, which was accused of targeting underage smokers with their flavored products.

Since its e-cigs and other similar vaping products came to market, scores of people have died and thousands have been hospitalized nationwide for various lung ailments that medical and health officials blame on vaping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qEwEL_0gIVYeFC00
Juul’s brand of nicotine pods have been blamed for fueling an epidemic in youth vaping.
Bloomberg via Getty Images

Health advocacy groups like the American Heart Association, the American Lung Association and the American Academy of Pediatrics have lobbied the FDA to bar Juul from selling its products.

Juul burst onto the scene shortly after its founding in 2015. The next year, it sold 2.2 million devices. In 2017, it sold 16.2 million devices.

By 2018, the company was valued at $15 billion. That same year, it had a market share of 75%.

In December 2018, Altria, one of the world’s largest cigarette manufacturers and the maker of popular brands including Marlboro, paid $12.8 billion for a 35% stake in Juul, which was generating an annual revenue of around $2 billion.

Since then, Juul has lost considerable market share as lawsuits have piled up and more Americans have been made aware of the dangers of vaping.

In October 2019, Altria wrote down $4.5 billion of the investment it made in Juul. The next year, Altria slashed Juul’s valuation to $10 billion .

By March of last year, the valuation was slashed to $4.3 billion. Earlier this year, it was cut again to $1.6 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

FDA to Get Rid of Juul E-Cigarettes for Good

Skipping class to vape in the bathrooms is likely to get a little harder with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration expected to remove Juul e-cigarettes from the U.S. market all together, sources told The Wall Street Journal. The company has been battling to keep its tobacco- and menthol-flavored products in stores for years as it faces lawsuits and accusations of fueling the surge in underage vaping. The FDA has been reviewing company data for two years as it considered banning the product. The company has, in recent years, stopped selling fruity and sweet flavors and has dialed back its youth-focused promotional marketing. The decision to order the company’s e-cigs off the market could be announced as soon as Wednesday, WSJ reported.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

Juul Plans Next Steps After FDA’s E-Cigarette Ban

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced a ban on Juul products on Thursday, and Juul announced it will challenge the ruling and may file for bankruptcy. The FDA announced Thursday that it "issued marketing denial orders (MDO)" for Juul products. This means that Juul "must stop selling and distributing these products." Any Juul products currently on the market for selling and/or distribution "must be removed, or risk enforcement action."
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawsuits#E Cigarettes#Nicotine#The Wall Street Journal#Getty Images Health
International Business Times

U.S. Bans Sales Of Juul E-cigarettes, Company To Seek Stay On Enforcement

Sales of Juul e-cigarettes were blocked by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday, in a major blow to the once high-flying firm whose products have been tied to a surge in teenage vaping. The agency said the applications "lacked sufficient evidence" to show that sale of the products...
U.S. POLITICS
bloomberglaw.com

Juul’s E-Cigarettes Are Ordered Off the Market in the US (2)

The Food and Drug Administration denied authorization to Juul Labs Inc. for all of its products currently marketed in the US, dealing a substantial blow to a company that was briefly a darling among both tobacco giants and Silicon Valley investors. The regulator said in a. statement. Thursday that the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
TechCrunch

Juul, the e-cig maker started at Stanford, watches its U.S. market share get vaporized

Juul, the e-cigarette company that took the U.S. by storm five years ago — and which was valued at its peak at $38 billion — is about to get kicked out of the country, according to the WSJ. Per the outlet’s report earlier today, the Food & Drug Administration could announce as early as today that the San Francisco-based outfit is no longer allowed to sell its products in the U.S.
ECONOMY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
40K+
Followers
33K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy